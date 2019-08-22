Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil eases as Fed's Jackson Hole meeting gets underway

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 03:05pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Drilling rigs operate at sunset in Midland, Texas

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices weakened on Thursday on worries about the global economy and as equity markets were on edge over the uncertain outlook for U.S. interest rate cuts.

Traders are awaiting a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that could indicate whether the U.S. central bank will continue to cut interest rates.

Brent crude settled down 38 cents, or 0.6%, at $59.92 a barrel by 12:34 p.m. ET (1634 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude ended the session 33 cents, or 0.6% lower at $55.35.

"The market will be shifting focus today to broader based macro headlines with comments out of Jackson Hole likely to be prioritised in this regard," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates.

"While we are not expecting any dramatic developments capable of swinging the equities either way by more than 1% or so, we feel that current bullish momentum in the oil market could allow the energy complex to absorb bearish guidance much easier than any negative Jackson Hole guidance that may be forthcoming."

U.S. stocks turned lower on Thursday after the first contraction in the manufacturing sector in nearly a decade and comments from two Fed officials dampened hopes of future interest rate cuts.

The Jackson Hole speech is important for oil as signals from the Fed on monetary easing affect the U.S. dollar, which fell on Thursday against a basket of currencies <.DXY>. A weaker U.S. currency tends to support oil prices.

Concerns over the impact of U.S.-China trade tensions on the longest U.S. economic expansion on record prompted the Fed to cut interest rates last month for the first time since 2008. The prolonged trade spat has sparked worries about growth in oil demand.

Forecasters such as the International Energy Agency have been lowering forecasts for world oil demand.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was "the chosen one" to address trade imbalances with China, even as congressional researchers warned his tariffs would reduce U.S. economic output by 0.3% in 2020.

Still, the price of Brent is up by about 13% this year, supported by supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and export cuts affecting Iran and Venezuela which are under U.S. sanctions.

Iran said on Wednesday if its oil exports are cut to zero, international waterways would not have the same security as before, cautioning Washington against raising pressure on Tehran.

Oil prices were also supported as inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S. crude futures, fell by about 1.5 million barrels between Friday and Tuesday, traders said, citing data from market intelligence firm Genscape.

Stockpiles at the storage hub have fallen for seven straight weeks, according to government data.

(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler in London, Koustav Samanta; Editing by Marguerita Choy, David Holmes and Richard Chang)

By Devika Krishna Kumar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.89% 59.92 Delayed Quote.10.34%
WTI -1.14% 55.32 Delayed Quote.23.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:39pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Rise As Federal Reserve Officials Push Back Against Rate-cut Bets
DJ
03:38pS&P 500 stalls as U.S. employment, manufacturing data offset
RE
03:37pBig Banks Struggled With Fed Communications Ahead of July FOMC
DJ
03:36pIs the U.S. economy sinking or the strongest ever? For the Fed, no clear answer
RE
03:33pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : 2019 Agricultural Policy and Outlook Conference
PU
03:33pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : OABA Educational Trust Golf for Scholarships Outing Recap
PU
03:27pSouth Korea to scrap intelligence-sharing pact with Japan amid dispute over history
RE
03:19pDollar declines as markets uncertain about Powell's speech in Jackson Hole
RE
03:19pDollar declines as markets uncertain about Powell's speech in Jackson Hole
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADYEN N.V. : Dutch fintech Adyen's founders selling 15% of their stakes
2E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
3OPERA LTD : Opera Limited announces second quarter 2019 financial results
4Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
5Oil eases as Fed's Jackson Hole meeting gets underway

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group