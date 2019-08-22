Log in
Oil eases as Jackson Hole meeting gets underway

08/22/2019 | 11:59am EDT
A pump jack operates at sunset in an oil field in Midland

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices weakened on Thursday as worries about the global economy weighed and equity markets were under pressure as uncertainty over the outlook for U.S. interest rate cuts left investors on edge.

Traders are awaiting a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that could indicate whether the U.S. central bank will continue to cut interest rates.

Brent crude fell 45 cents, or 0.8%, to $59.85 a barrel by 11:29 a.m. ET (1529 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 43 cents, or 0.8%, to $55.25.

"The market will be shifting focus today to broader based macro headlines with comments out of Jackson Hole likely to be prioritised in this regard", said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates.

"While we are not expecting any dramatic developments capable of swinging the equities either way by more than 1% or so, we feel that current bullish momentum in the oil market could allow the energy complex to absorb bearish guidance much easier than any negative Jackson Hole guidance that may be forthcoming."

U.S. equities markets reversed gains on signs that activity is contracting in the U.S. manufacturing sector and after Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said on Thursday that he does not see the case for additional stimulus.

The Jackson Hole speech is important for oil as signals from the Fed on monetary easing affect the U.S. dollar. A weaker U.S. currency tends to support oil prices, and the dollar eased on Thursday against a basket of currencies <.DXY>.

Concerns over the impact of the trade tensions between Washington and Beijing on the U.S. economic expansion, the longest on record, prompted the Fed to cut interest rates last month for the first time since 2008. The prolonged trade spat has sparked worries about growth in oil demand.

Forecasters such as the International Energy Agency have been lowering forecasts for world oil demand.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he was "the chosen one" to address trade imbalances with China, even as congressional researchers warned his tariffs would reduce U.S. economic output by 0.3% in 2020.

Still, the price of Brent is up by about 13% this year, supported by supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and export cuts affecting Iran and Venezuela which are under U.S. sanctions.

Iran said on Wednesday if its oil exports are cut to zero, international waterways would not have the same security as before, cautioning Washington against raising pressure on Tehran.

Also lending some support to prices, inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S. crude futures fell by about 1.5 million barrels between Friday and Tuesday, traders said, citing data from market intelligence firm Genscape.

Stockpiles at the storage hub have fallen for seven straight weeks, according to government data.

(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler in London, Koustav Samanta; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and David Holmes)

By Devika Krishna Kumar

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, WTI
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.04% 59.82 Delayed Quote.10.34%
WTI -1.23% 55.27 Delayed Quote.23.24%
