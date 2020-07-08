Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil eases as coronavirus fears offset gasoline recovery signs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 10:39pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary

By Sonali Paul

Oil prices drifted lower on Thursday as concerns about renewed COVID-19 lockdowns in the United States outweighed signs of a recovery in U.S. gasoline demand.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 14 cents, or 0.3%, to $40.76 a barrel by 0229 GMT, after rising 0.7% on Wednesday.

Brent crude futures slipped 7 cents, or 0.2%, to $43.22, after gaining 0.5% on Wednesday.

"The market's struggling to get strong conviction to the upside at the current point in time," said Lachlan Shaw, head of commodity research at National Australia Bank. "There's mixed evidence on demand."

Oil prices rose on Wednesday as data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed U.S. gasoline stockpiles fell by 4.8 million barrels last week, much more than analysts had expected, as demand climbed to 8.8 million barrels per day (bpd), highest since March 20. [EIA/S]

A spike in COVID-19 cases across several U.S. states, however, raised the prospect of renewed lockdowns that would likely hold back any sustained recovery in fuel demand.

That has kept the benchmark crude contracts in tight ranges this week, although holding above $40 a barrel.

Gasoline demand was falling in areas where lockdowns were being reinstated in the United States, while demand on the U.S. East Coast, where coronavirus infections were under control, was recovering well, Shaw said.

The United States reported more than 58,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the biggest increase ever reported by a country in a single day, with infections climbing in 42 out of 50 states, according to a Reuters tally.

The market is also in a holding pattern ahead of a meeting on July 15 of the market monitoring panel of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies.

Together called OPEC+, the producers could decide to pare or extend their record 9.7 million bpd supply cut from August.

The panel has been pressing OPEC+ over-producers, such as Iraq and Nigeria, to improve their compliance with the curbs.

Angola has agreed to comply fully with its supply commitments, moving to cut more over July to September to make up for previous excess production, OPEC sources said this week.

Meanwhile, OPEC member Libya, which has been blockaded since January, is trying to resume exports, with Libya's National Oil Corp lifting force majeure at the Es Sider oil terminal on Wednesday. An oil tanker, however, was prevented from entering the port.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin and Tom Hogue)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.09% 0.6987 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.09% 43.24 Delayed Quote.-34.73%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -1.96% 17.98 End-of-day quote.-27.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aOECD ECONOMIC SURVEY OF COSTA RICA : Wednesday 15 July
PU
12:05aJapan to develop offshore wind farms at 30 sites in 10 years, Nikkei says
RE
07/08Asian stocks grind higher as focus turns to earnings
RE
07/08WORLD BANK : Food Security and COVID-19
PU
07/08China's producer prices extend declines but recovery signs emerge
RE
07/08NIKKEI : Japan to tighten state lending for overseas coal power stations - Nikkei
RE
07/08China's producer prices extend declines but recovery signs emerge
RE
07/08DALIAN COMMODITY EXCHANGE : 2020-07-08Launching of PP, PVC and LLDPE Options Adds to the Risk Management Tools of the Plastic Ch...
PU
07/08Dollar steadies near multi-week lows, yuan shines again
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRASIA GROUP : AIRASIA : Malaysia's AirAsia in talks to secure funding of over $230 million
2ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google shuts down cloud project, says no plan to offer cloud services in China
3Airbus first-half deliveries hit 16-year low despite June bounce
4Asian stocks set to rise as focus swings to recovery prospects
5BAIDU, INC. : China cracks down on poor taste in renewed bid to clean the internet
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group