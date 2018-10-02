Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oil eases below four-year highs; U.S. inventory rise expected

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 09:16pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices eased slightly on Tuesday after rallying for three straight sessions, but remained close to four-year highs on worries that global supplies will drop due to Washington's sanctions on Iran.

"This is the market catching its breath," said Gene McGillian, director of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

In addition to the worries that Iran, prices are being supported by global demand that has remained strong in the face of trade tensions.

Brent fell 18 cents to settle at $84.80 per barrel, a day after hitting a four-year high of $85.45. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were off 7 cents at $75.23 a barrel, after earlier touching a four-year high of $75.91.

Analysts polled by Reuters forecast that U.S. crude stocks rose about 2 million barrels last week ahead of data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) due out at 4:30 p.m. and from the U.S. government on Wednesday morning.

Crude prices have roughly tripled from lows hit in January 2016 after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia cut output.

Oil market sentiment was lifted by Sunday's last-gasp deal to salvage NAFTA as a trilateral pact between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The U.S. sanctions against Iran's oil industry, which at its peak this year supplied nearly 3 percent of the world's daily consumption, are due to go into effect on Nov. 4.

A Reuters survey of OPEC production found Iranian output in September fell by 100,000 barrels per day, while production from OPEC as a whole rose by 90,000 bpd from August.

"Our oil analysts believe there is now a growing risk it (crude) could touch $100 per barrel," HSBC said in its fourth-quarter Global Economics outlook.

Many analysts say OPEC will struggle to cover a decline in exports from Iran. Britain's Barclays bank, however, said, "OPEC has ample spare capacity."

Soaring crude prices and weak emerging market currencies may erode economic growth.

"Softening demand growth and new supply should cool the bullish sentiment and push prices lower by the end of the year," Barclays said.

(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein in Singapore and Ahmad Ghaddar in London; Editing by David Gregorio and Leslie Adler)

By Jessica Resnick-Ault
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP 1.14% 7.12 End-of-day quote.16.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:17pPRA GROUP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:17pINTERPUBLIC : Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
AQ
10:17pHC2 Broadcasting Launches Network Partnership With The Christian Broadcasting Network
GL
10:17pMaterials up as Traders Weigh Trade Deal Against Italian Risk -- Materials Roundup
DJ
10:16pDIAMOND HILL INVESTMENT GROUP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10:16pABRAXAS PETROLEUM : Provides Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call Information
BU
10:16pGOVERNMENT PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:16pESSEX PROPERTY TRUST : Announces Release and Conference Call Dates for Its Third Quarter 2018 Earnings
BU
10:16pJ C PENNEY : JCPenney Welcomes Jill Soltau as Chief Executive Officer
AQ
10:16pNAVIENT : to announce third-quarter 2018 results on Oct. 23, host earnings call on Oct. 24
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
2PEUGEOT : Carmakers and green groups see flaws in German diesel plan
3INVALDA INVL : INVALDA INVL : Consortium of EBRD, Invalda INVL and Horizon Capital wins auction for Moldova-Ag..
4TESLA : TESLA : worried by China tariffs even as deliveries surge
5Bill allowing U.S. to sue OPEC drawing renewed interest

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.