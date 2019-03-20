Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil eases from four-month high on global growth worries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 09:21pm EDT
Oil pumps are seen at sunset outside Vaudoy-en-Brie

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Oil prices edged lower on Thursday, retreating from a four-month peak, as fears of a slowing global economy weighed on market sentiment.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $60.16 per barrel at 0040 GMT, down 7 cents, or 0.1 percent, from their last settlement. WTI had earlier hit a high of $60.19 a barrel - the highest since Nov. 12.

International Brent crude oil futures were at $68.47 a barrel, down 3 cents from their last close. Brent touched $68.57 a barrel on Wednesday, its highest since Nov. 13.

The losses came amid worries over global economic growth after the U.S. Federal Reserve highlighted signs of a slowing economy.

Markets have been underpinned, however, by efforts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to curb supply, and losses were checked as widely watched U.S. data showed supplies were tightening.

"Oil markets appear convinced that the continued effects of the Saudi Arabia oil production cuts and falling exports to the U.S. will continue to outweigh the concerns of rising U.S. production," said Alfonso Esparza, senior market analyst at brokerage, OANDA.

U.S. crude oil stockpiles last week fell by nearly 10 million barrels, the most since July, boosted by strong export and refining demand, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Stockpiles fell 9.6 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 309,000 barrels. The draw brought stockpiles to their lowest since January.

Gasoline and distillate inventories both fell by more than expected. Gasoline stocks fell by 4.6 million barrels, while distillate inventories fell by 4.1 million barrels.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Colin Packham

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:55pALABAMA FARMERS FEDERATION : Farmers, Elected Officials Enjoy Taste Of Alabama
PU
09:52pGoogle's new gaming service will let game makers use rival clouds, executive says
RE
09:21pOil eases from four-month high on global growth worries
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:05pCITY OF EUGENE OR : Reduces Internal Emissions and Fossil Fuel Use
PU
09:05pAPI AMERICAN PETROLEUM INSTITUTE : Colorado Petroleum Council Responds to Adams County Commission's Moratorium on New Natural Gas and Oil Development
PU
09:02pDovish Fed shift lifts Asian shares, dollar nurses losses
RE
08:59pBOK chief says Fed's shift eased uncertainties; sees no rate cut for Korea yet
RE
08:50pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Trend unemployment rate steady at 5.0% (Media Release)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China smartphone maker Xiaomi beats profit view, sees more global expansion
2Levi Strauss valued at $6.6 billion as IPO prices above target
3THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : New Advanced DualBeam Scanning Electron Microscope Desig..
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent to post steepest profit fall in 13 years on games setback
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Amnesty faults electric vehicle batteries as carbon intensive

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.