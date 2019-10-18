Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil ebbs as China's slowest GDP growth in almost three decades stokes demand fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 02:53am EDT
A worker prepares to transport oil pipelines to be laid for Pengerang Gas Pipeline Project in Johor

SEOUL (Reuters) - Oil prices slid on Friday on jitters over demand from China after the world's largest oil importer recorded its weakest quarter of economic growth in nearly three decades, dragged down by a trade dispute with the United States.

Global benchmark Brent crude oil futures fell by 21 cents, 0.4%, to $59.70 a barrel by 0646 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures edged down by 4 cents, or 0.1%, to $53.89 per barrel.

In the third quarter, China's gross domestic product (GDP) growth slowed to 6% year-on-year, its weakest pace in 27-1/2 years and below expectations, dogged by soft factory production amid ongoing trade tensions with United States and sluggish domestic demand.

"The (China) GDP print has weighed on short-term sentiment and we have seen regional stock markets and oil contracts edge lower because of that," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at brokerage OANDA.

Crude demand growth tends to track economic growth trends, but Halley said China's need for oil would not recede any time soon.

Underlining that view, Chinese official data released on Friday showed robust refinery throughput in September, rising 9.4% from a year earlier to 56.49 million tonnes, on increases from new refineries and some independent refiners resuming operations after maintenance.

"There's a lot of demand pessimism already priced into the oil markets ... China GDP (growth) was not negative enough (below 6%) to alter the positive effects for the trade talks," said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiCorp.

U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators are working on nailing down a Phase 1 trade deal text for their presidents to sign next month, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday.

Adding to the downward pressure, U.S. crude oil stockpiles surged last week by 9.3 million barrels as refinery output dropped to a two-year low, while gasoline and distillate fuel inventories decreased, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Elsewhere, the joint technical committee monitoring a global deal to cut output between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and partners, including Russia, found compliance with cuts for September stood at 236%, according to four OPEC sources.

"Concerns about softer growth in the demand for oil and doubts about OPEC's ability to rebalance the market on the current production cut rate will be key drags on prices in the near term," ANZ Research said in a note.

OPEC and its allies have agreed to limit their oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) until March 2020.

OPEC lowered its 2019 global oil demand growth forecast to 0.98 million bpd, while leaving its 2020 demand growth estimate unchanged at 1.08 million bpd, according to OPEC's latest monthly report.

(Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Christian Schmollinger)

By Jane Chung

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, WTI, US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.22% 59.74 Delayed Quote.9.34%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.10% 64 Delayed Quote.-7.46%
WTI -0.02% 53.92 Delayed Quote.17.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:14aINS NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF STATISTICS : Environmental protection expediture in 2018
PU
08:09aFSB FINANCIAL STABILITY BOARD : sets out work to consider regulatory issues of stablecoins
PU
08:03aBOJ's Amamiya says to continue powerful easing as overseas risks mount
RE
08:01aAustralian shares extend falls; weak China data weighs on market
RE
07:58aDutch pension pots stand out among global retirement funds
RE
07:55aBoE's Ramsden sees scope for higher rates after Brexit deal - Bloomberg
RE
07:54aWheeler dealers - how to make money from scrap tyres
RE
07:53aOil ebbs as China's slowest GDP growth in almost three decades stokes demand fears
RE
07:50aTRADING TYRES : How the West fuels a waste crisis in Asia
RE
07:49aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
2SAUDI ARAMCO DELAYS PLANNED IPO UNTIL AFTER EARNINGS UPDATE: sources
3SCIPLAY CORPORATION : BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING SCIPLAY CORPORATION (NASDAQ: SCPL) on Behal..
4UAW will keep GM strike going while members vote on new contract
5GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC. : GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR : cuts 2019 guidance on weaker third-quarter results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group