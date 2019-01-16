Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil edges down on worries over global economy, supply glut

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 07:41am EST
A pump jack operates at sunset in an oil field in Midland

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices edged down on Wednesday having climbed about 3 percent in the previous session, with worries about the global economy and forecasts of swelling U.S. production hurting sentiment.

Brent crude oil futures were at $60.37 per barrel at 1215 GMT, down 27 cents or 0.45 percent.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 43 cents, or 0.83 percent, at $51.68 a barrel.

U.S. crude output is expected to rise to a new record of more than 12 million barrels per day this year, the Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday, adding that the U.S. will become a net crude exporter in late 2020.

The forecast could undermine oil markets which have been receiving support from supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, including top exporter Saudi Arabia, and major non-OPEC producer Russia.

"U.S. oil production will continue to grow strongly this year and next year," Carsten Fritsch, senior commodities analyst at Commerzbank, told Reuters Global Oil Forum.

"That means OPEC won't have any other choice than extending the production cuts beyond mid-year. Even deeper cuts could be necessary", Fritsch added.

Mounting signs of an economic slowdown across the world, especially in China, may also keep oil prices in check.

White House estimates showed on Tuesday that the U.S. economy is taking a larger-than-expected hit from a partial government shutdown.

The outlook for the global economy darkened further after Britain's parliament on Tuesday shot down Prime Minister Theresa May's deal to leave the European Union.

Earlier this week, China reported poor December trade data, with exports and imports contracting from a year earlier.

Markets on Tuesday took the announcement as evidence that authorities are shifting to a policy of easing to counter a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy, as China's National Development and Reform Commission signalled it might roll out more fiscal stimulus.

China's central bank on Wednesday made its biggest daily net cash injection via reverse repo operations on record, in efforts oil markets will watch closely.

"(China's) rapidly expanding economy and ravenous thirst for oil has in recent years provided a major pillar of price support," said Stephen Brennock, analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil.

"This unprecedented slowdown will weigh on the global oil market and do no favours for those hoping for a sustained recovery in prices."

(Reporting by Noah Browning in London; Editing by Dale Hudson and Elaine Hardcastle)

By Noah Browning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:07pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Follow British Gilts Higher As Market Plays Down Chance Of Hard Brexit
DJ
01:02pSEARS CHAIRMAN PREVAILS IN BANKRUPTCY AUCTION FOR RETAILER WITH $5.2 BILLION BID : sources
RE
01:00pStock futures rise after BofA, Goldman earnings
RE
12:47pTHE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : Plan B for Theresa, caution for Mario, patience for Esther
12:44pLoss of Shares
AQ
12:42pOil edges down on worries over global economy, supply glut
RE
12:41pOil edges down on worries over global economy, supply glut
RE
12:41pOil edges down on worries over global economy, supply glut
RE
12:41pWorld stocks hold nerve after May's Brexit defeat, pound steady
RE
12:38pWorld stocks hold nerve after May's Brexit defeat, pound steady
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent
2NORSK HYDRO : Brazilian Regulators Lift Embargo on Norsk Hydro Refinery
3CITIGROUP : JPMorgan misses fourth-quarter profit estimates as bond trading slumps
4FTSE 100 : Brexit deal defeat knocks London's blue chip stocks as pound weighs
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German carmakers warn hard Brexit would be 'fatal'

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.