Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil edges higher, holds near four-month top on supply cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 09:21pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Oil prices nudged higher on Thursday to sit just off a four-month high reached in the previous session as investors focused on global production cuts and supply disruptions in Venezuela.

International Brent crude oil futures were at $67.61 a barrel at 0054 GMT, up 6 cents, or 0.1 percent, from their last close. Brent touched $67.76 a barrel on Wednesday, its highest since Nov. 16.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $58.29 per barrel, up 3 cents, or 0.1 percent, from their last settlement. WTI hit a high of $58.48 a barrel on Wednesday, the highest since Nov. 13.

"OPEC continues to cut output amid ongoing supply issues, while the situation in Venezuela remains bleak," ANZ Bank said in a research note.

Two storage tanks exploded at a heavy-crude upgrading project in eastern Venezuela on Wednesday, according to an oil industry source and a legislator, while the country's main oil terminal resumed shipments after a prolonged blackout.

U.S. crude stocks also fell last week as refineries hiked output, the Energy Information Administration said.

Crude inventories fell by 3.9 million barrels in the last week, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 2.7 million barrels.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:52pBoeing 737 MAX 8 groundings spread around the world
RE
09:52pBoeing faces crisis with worldwide grounding of 737 MAX jetliners
RE
09:52pBoeing faces crisis with worldwide grounding of 737 MAX jetliners
RE
09:47pMexico suspends operations of Boeing 737 MAX jetliners
RE
09:44pDEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND ENERGY AUSTRAL : Introducing the latest carbon neutral certified building
PU
09:25pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. aims to cut Iran oil exports to under 1 million bpd from May - sources
RE
09:21pOil edges higher, holds near four-month top on supply cuts
RE
09:18pU.S. Congress wants to know why the FAA waited so long to ground Boeing 737 jets
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Hammond offers more spending, lower taxes if a Brexit deal is done
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Tries to Limit the Fallout
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Panama suspends operations of Boeing 737 MAX jets in its airspace
4POLLARD BANKNOTE LTD : POLLARD BANKNOTE : Reports 4th Quarter and Annual Financial Results and Announces Divid..
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. prosecutors probing Facebook's data deals - NYT

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.