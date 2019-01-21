Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil edges up as investors latch on to OPEC cuts, supply outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 03:46pm EST
Pumpjack is seen at the Sinopec-operated Shengli oil field in Dongying, Shandong

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices edged up on Monday, reversing earlier losses, as investors shrugged off data that confirmed China's economic growth is cooling and instead latched on to positive supply-side drivers for the market.

Brent crude oil futures were up 12 cents at $62.83 a barrel by 3:23 p.m. EST (1727 GMT) versus Friday's settlement price, while U.S. crude futures were up 19 cents to $53.99 a barrel.

The U.S. financial markets are closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Global equities fell after data pointed to a slowdown in Chinese economic growth in 2018 to a 28-year low. The numbers fed concern that the outlook for global growth may be darkening, particularly given U.S.-China trade tensions.

"It remains quite likely that the trade spat with the U.S. has played a part in this latest slowdown," CMC Markets chief market analyst Michael Hewson said. "But investors should also factor in that it simply isn’t possible for the Chinese economy to grow at the pace that it has over the last 10 years, in the next 10 years."

Stock markets are still up so far this month, which has given oil investors more confidence to bet aggressively on a rise in crude prices.

Analysts said a more robust backdrop for financial markets and the prospect of slower crude production growth were the major drivers behind the rally in oil.

"The stock market performance is one of the reasons why oil keeps marching higher. There also seems to be a general belief that the agreed cut in OPEC+ production will be sufficient to balance the market," PVM Oil Associates said in a note.

While there is concern that a slowing global economy could impact oil demand, production cuts implemented by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are likely to support crude oil prices, analysts said.

"You can't justify oil prices at these levels. We're looking basically at an average of almost $70 a barrel for Brent in 2019," ING commodities strategist Warren Patterson said. "I am getting increasingly concerned about how tight the market will be going into 2020."

A separate report from China's National Bureau of Statistics showed crude oil refinery throughput in 2018 climbed to a record 12.1 million barrels per day, up 6.8 percent from the previous year.

In the United States, energy companies cut the number of rigs drilling for oil by 21 last week, the biggest decline in three years, taking the count down to 852, the lowest since May 2018, energy services firm Baker Hughes said on Friday.

(Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein in Singapore and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Louise Heavens and Leslie Adler)

By Amanda Cooper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:40pTSX climbs to seven-week high as financials advance
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:09pCanadian dollar dips on doubts about U.S.-China trade talks progress
RE
04:03pFRANCE CONSIDERS BILL AMENDMENT TO TARGET HUAWEI : Les Echos
RE
03:49pESM EUROPEAN STABILITY MECHANISM : Klaus Regling at Eurogroup press conference
PU
03:47pOil edges up as investors latch on to OPEC cuts, supply outlook
RE
03:46pOil edges up as investors latch on to OPEC cuts, supply outlook
RE
03:26pCanada should ban Huawei from 5G networks, says former spy chief
RE
03:25pChina's Huawei in unprecedented media blitz as it battles heightened scrutiny
RE
03:16pIreland knocks back Polish proposal to break Brexit deadlock over backstop
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Shares Fall on Disappointing Guidance, 2018 Results -- Update
2DELIVERY HERO : UK meal delivery firm Just Eat and CEO go separate ways
3PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : Henkel tumbles as Persil maker warns investment to hit profit
4FLYBE GROUP PLC : FLYBE : Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus confirm offer for Flybe - delivering enhanc..
5CRUDE OIL : South Sudan starts pumping more crude oil from Unity fields

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.