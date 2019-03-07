Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil edges up as tight global supplies offset economic concern

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 07:26pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Drilling rigs in the Cromarty Firth near Invergordon, Scotland

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher on Thursday, supported by OPEC-led supply cuts and U.S. sanctions against exporters Venezuela and Iran, but gains were capped by falling stock markets and renewed concerns over demand growth.

Brent crude futures gained 31 cents, or 0.47 percent, to settle at $66.30 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 44 cents, or 0.78 percent, to settle at $56.66 a barrel.

"The big picture is that short-term fundamentals are very strong," said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "There's still some nervousness about supply."

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia this year have aimed to cut output and tighten oil markets, which has supported prices.

U.S. sanctions against the oil industries of OPEC members Iran and Venezuela have also supported futures, traders said.

Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA this week declared a maritime emergency, citing trouble accessing tankers and personnel to export its oil due to sanctions.

When the United States reimposed sanctions against Iran in November, Washington granted waivers to eight Iranian oil buyers, allowing them to buy limited amounts of crude for another 180 days.

Washington has put pressure on these governments to gradually cut their imports of Iranian oil to zero, but importers remain in talks over potential extensions.

India wants to keep buying Iranian oil at its current level of about 300,000 barrels per day (bpd), as it negotiates with Washington about extending a sanctions waiver past early May, two sources in India said.

Signs of strong demand for refined products from U.S. Energy Information Administration data on Wednesday also buoyed prices.

However, prices were pressured by concerns surrounding Europe's economy, which pushed Wall Street lower and fueled worries about global oil demand.

To stimulate a struggling euro zone economy, the European Central Bank pushed out the timing of its first post-crisis rate hike to next year at the earliest and offered banks new rounds of multi-year cash.

"Mounting global oil demand concerns related to slowing world economic growth remains as a latent bearish consideration that will likely provide a limiter on near term upside progress," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates, said in a note

Further, oil remains in plentiful supply thanks to surging U.S. production, which was at a record 12.1 million bpd last week.

Elsewhere, Libya's El Sharara oilfield is pumping 135,000 barrels a day with output rising, state oil firm NOC said.

(This story has been refiled to correct settlement date in first paragraph)

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York; additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Shadia Nasralla in London and Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by Susan Thomas, Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)

By Stephanie Kelly

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:23pOil edges up as tight global supplies offset economic concern
RE
08:14pCORY GARDNER : Gardner, Bipartisan Group of Senators Introduce Bill to Combat Russian Influence, Aid European Security
PU
08:12pUK firms hold off on permanent hires as Brexit nears - survey
RE
08:10pManafort Sentenced to 47 Months -- 2nd Update
DJ
07:58pEuro nears 21-month low after dovish ECB and ahead of U.S. jobs data
RE
07:53pAsia stocks shudder as ECB reversal spooks markets
RE
07:49pCRYSTAL LAKE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : Rachael Lesperance Promoted to Manager at Eder, Casella & Co
PU
07:45pManafort Sentenced to 47 Months -- Update
DJ
07:34pPRESS RELEASES : Department Press Briefing - March 7, 2019
PU
07:26pOil edges up as tight global supplies offset economic concern
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : EXCLUSIVE: SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
2Oil edges up as tight global supplies offset economic concern
3STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Explainer - UBS appeals IPO sponsor ban, tests HK's crackdown on mis..
4OTTO ENERGY LIMITED : OTTO ENERGY : Trading Halt
5GTX, INC. : GTX, INC. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.