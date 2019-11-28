Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil ends mixed, pressured by U.S. tensions with China over rights bill

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 04:15pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Oil pump jacks work at sunset near Midland, Texas

Oil prices ended mixed on Thursday, with U.S. prices rebounding modestly from concerns that arose from U.S. President Donald Trump signing into law a bill backing protesters in Hong Kong, fuelling tensions with China.

Brent crude lost 14 cents, or 0.2%, at $63.92 a barrel, paring earlier losses.

West Texas Intermediate crude reversed losses to close up 13 cents, or 0.2%, at $58.24, with many U.S. traders away for the Thanksgiving holiday.

China warned the United States that it would take "firm countermeasures" in response to U.S. legislation backing anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.

Investors are concerned that the move might delay further a preliminary agreement between the United States and China to put an end to their trade war that has slowed global economic growth, and consequently consumption of oil.

"The approval of the Hong Kong legislation backing protesters is likely to put the trade agreement into question as China has reiterated its threat of retaliation," said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM.

"If investors suspect that the trade agreement is under real danger, expect to see a sharp sell-off in December. For now, investors are taking a wait-and-see approach."

On Wednesday, government data showed U.S. crude inventories swelled by 1.6 million barrels last week as production rose to a record 12.9 million barrels per day (bpd) and refinery runs slowed.

GRAPHIC: U.S. petroleum inventories png, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/US-PETROLEUM-INVENTORIES/0H001QXMB9NY/eikon.png

The earlier sell-off was overdone, said Phil Flynn, analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

"The overall economic feelings (in the U.S.) are pretty good and that should see improved demand going forward," Flynn said. Winter storms across much of the U.S. this week may also lift diesel demand, he said.

Investors have also been focussed on next week's meeting of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, which have been withholding production to support prices.

"We expect OPEC+ to roll over its current production-cut deal, which is set to expire at the end of March, by three to six months," UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

"The upshot is that deeper cuts by the entire membership are unlikely."

Russian oil companies proposed not to change their output quotas as part of the global deal until the end of March, putting pressure on OPEC+ to avoid any major policy change.

They also offered to exclude production of gas condensate, a light oil, from the output quotas as Russia has been struggling to meet its supply-reduction targets in recent months.

Easing supply concerns, Libya's National Oil Corp said facilities at the 70,000-bpd El Feel oilfield had suffered only minor damage in fighting over the past two days, allowing production to restart.

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.32% 63.26 Delayed Quote.17.36%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.23% 64.046 Delayed Quote.-7.65%
WTI 0.50% 58.24 Delayed Quote.28.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:15pOil ends mixed, pressured by U.S. tensions with China over rights bill
RE
04:14pOil ends mixed, pressured by U.S. tensions with China over rights bill
RE
03:20pA Tight Job Market Insulates a Slowing Economy -- -2-
DJ
03:20pA Tight Job Market Insulates a Slowing Economy -- and Perhaps Trump, Too
DJ
03:18pLABRADOR IRON MINES : Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three and Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018
PU
03:18pLABRADOR IRON MINES : Reports Second Quarter September 30, 2019 Results
PU
03:18pLABRADOR IRON MINES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the Three and Six Months Ended September 30, 2019
PU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Hong Kong Listing Boosts Alibaba Stock
2SHENZHEN GOODIX TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : China's major shareholders sell A-shares, pressuring markets
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : British American Tobacco to focus on three global ne..
4JAPAN EXCHANGE : Sosei Heptares announces that the COPD treatment Ultibro Breezhaler has been included in t..
5RANDSTAD N.V. : RANDSTAD N : hosts analyst seminar 2019.

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group