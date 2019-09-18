Oil extends declines after Saudi pledge to restore lost output

Prices tumbled 6% on Tuesday after the Saudi energy minister said the kingdom had restored oil supplies to customers at their level before the attacks by drawing from its inventories. Saturday's attacks effectively shut 5% of global oil output.

However, tension in the region remained elevated after the United States said it believed the attacks against the world's top oil exporter originated in southwestern Iran. Saudi Arabia said it would show evidence on Wednesday linking its regional foe to the attacks.

Iran has denied involvement in the strikes.

Brent crude oil futures were down 48 cents, or 0.7%, at $64.07 a barrel by 0927 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 44 cents, or 0.8%, at $58.90, having lost 5.7% on Tuesday.

Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman had said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia's average oil production in September and October would be 9.89 million barrels per day (bpd) and that this month's oil supply commitments to customers would be met fully.

Production capacity would reach 11 million bpd by the end of September and 12 million bpd by the end of November, the kingdom's production capacity before the attacks, he said.

'RISK PREMIUM'

"Considering limited spare (production) capacity outside Saudi Arabia and risks of renewed attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure, a risk premium is likely to stay on oil prices in the foreseeable future," UBS analysts said in a note.

Relations between the United States and Iran have deteriorated since U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear accord last year and reimposed sanctions on its oil exports.

"The oil market is facing challenging times. Recent attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia have painfully demonstrated the risks to oil supply, which is why short-term price spikes are possible at any time," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.

Still, fundamental supply and demand balances are deteriorating, Fritsch added, forecasting Brent oil prices of $60 a barrel next year.

"Demand growth is weakening, oil supply outside OPEC is rising significantly and OPEC+'s production discipline has faded recently," he said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and a number of other oil producers including Russia agreed last year to cut output by 1.2 million bpd to reduce global stocks and prop up prices.

U.S. crude inventories rose by 592,000 barrels in the week ended Sept. 13 to 422.5 million barrels, data from the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday. Analysts had expected a decrease of 2.5 million barrels.

Official U.S. government data will be released later on Wednesday.

(Additional reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by David Goodman)

By Ron Bousso