Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil extends gains into third session amid tighter U.S. supply

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 08:27pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a tour by the Department of Energy at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport

SYDNEY (Reuters) - U.S. oil prices edged up on Thursday to extend gains into a third session, with widely watched data showing signs of tightening supply in the United States.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $54.41 per barrel at 0052 GMT, up 19 cents from their last settlement. WTI futures closed up 1.7 percent on Wednesday, when prices touched their highest since Nov. 21 at $54.93 a barrel.

International Brent crude oil futures had yet to trade, after closing up 2.2 percent in the previous session.

"Oil prices rallied after the (Energy Information Administration) weekly report showed crude stockpiles rose less than expected," said Edward Moya, market analyst at OANDA.

"U.S. stockpiles may continue to fall as Saudi Arabia continues to trim exports to the U.S."

U.S. crude oil stockpiles climbed less than expected last week due to a drop in imports, while gasoline and distillate inventories fell as refiners slowed production, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose 919,000 barrels in the week to Jan. 25, compared with analyst expectations for an increase of 3.2 million barrels.

Net U.S. crude imports fell last week by 1 million barrels per day.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:00pChina Jan factory activity shrinks for second month in a row - official PMI
RE
08:41pChina sets yuan mid-point at strongest in 6-1/2 months
RE
08:36pChina Official Nonmanufacturing PMI 54.7 in Jan Vs 53.8 in Dec
DJ
08:34pChina Factory Activity Rebounds Slightly in January, Still Shows Contraction
DJ
08:27pOil extends gains into third session amid tighter U.S. supply
RE
08:18pChina's services activity picks up in January - official PMI
RE
08:18pChina January factory activity contracts for second straight month - official PMI
RE
08:11pDOLLAR INDEX : extends losses, struggles to shake off Fed's 'patient' stance
RE
08:01pWBTC Now Live on Ethereum
BU
07:50pAsia stocks hit four-month high as Fed turns more cautious; dollar sags
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba stock rallies on handsome profit beat, optimistic commentary
2TESLA : TESLA : CFO leaves as automaker promises profits and cheaper cars
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : up 11.71% in After-Hours Trading, on Pace for Best January on Record After 4Q Earnings R..
4HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Exclusive - Foxconn reconsidering plans to..
5KELLOGG : Microsoft's Azure revenue growth slows, shares fall

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.