Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil extends gains on prospect of deeper OPEC output cuts, trade talks hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 09:10pm EDT
The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre

SEOUL (Reuters) - Oil prices rose early on Friday, building on gains in the previous session, after producer club OPEC hinted at making deeper cuts in supply while optimism was revived over talks between the United States and China to end their trade war.

International benchmark Brent crude futures were at $59.34 a barrel by 0034 GMT, up 24 cents, or 0.4%, from their previous settlement. Brent settled up 1.3% at $59.10 a barrel on Thursday.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 20 cents, or 0.37%, from their last close to $53.74 per barrel. In the previous session, WTI settled 1.8% higher at $53.55 a barrel.

On Thursday Mohammad Barkindo, Secretary-General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), said all options were on the table, including a deeper supply cut to balance oil markets. A decision would be taken at a December meeting between the OPEC and its partners, he said.

OPEC lowered its 2019 global oil demand growth forecast to 0.98 million barrels per day (bpd), while leaving its 2020 demand growth estimate unchanged at 1.08 million bpd, according to OPEC's monthly report.

Beyond OPEC, trade talks between the United States and China also remained on market radar as the world's top two economies seek to resolve a more-than-a-year-long trade row that has slowed global economic growth and curbed fuel consumption.

"The United States is the largest global consumer of oil while China, the biggest driver of year-on-year oil demand growth," said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader.

"The most significant sentiment driver hinges on the outcome of the trade talks which, if (they) end on a positive note, could go along way to begin to repair the economic damage done ... these economic powerhouses would need more oil," said Innes.

Top U.S. and Chinese negotiators wrapped up the first of two days of scheduled trade talks on Thursday, with business groups expressing optimism that the two sides might be able to ease tensions and delay a U.S. tariff hike set for next week.

(Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

By Jane Chung

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, WTI
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.20% 59.31 Delayed Quote.7.90%
WTI -0.22% 53.72 Delayed Quote.16.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:48pU.S. judge urges parties to wisely use Purdue opioid settlement funds
RE
10:46pGoogle secures two Android phone makers' backing in fight against EU antitrust order
RE
10:40pDay 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
RE
10:36pTRUMP TO MEET WITH CHINESE VICE PREMIER LIU HE AT 2 : 45 p.m. EDT/1845 GMT Friday
RE
10:26pMONETARY POLICY REVIEW NO : 6 - 2019
PU
10:17pCalifornia governor calls widespread electricity shutdown to prevent fires 'unacceptable'
RE
10:16pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, US start new round of trade talks in Washington
PU
10:06pDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Australian Government General Government Sector Monthly Financial Statements July and August 2019
PU
09:58pGM urges UAW to agree to 'around-the-clock' bargaining
RE
09:46pMINISTRY OF INDUSTRY COMMERCE AGRICULTURE AND FI : Agriculture Ministry moves to implement measures to address the potential threat of Tropical Race 4
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
2SAP's McDermott steps down after decade as chief salesman and dealmaker
3EMBRAER S.A. : EMBRAER S A : Brazil's Embraer to furlough 15,000 workers ahead of Boeing deal
4HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
5SAP AG : SAP SE: SAP Pre-Announces Outstanding Third Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group