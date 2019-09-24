Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil extends losses after Trump's comments douse trade talk optimism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 09:56pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices fell for a second day on Wednesday on worries about falling fuel demand after U.S. President Donald Trump's comments doused optimism over China-U.S. trade talks and reignited concerns on global economic growth.

Brent crude futures fell 46 cents to $62.64 a barrel by 0104 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped to $56.89, down 40 cents.

Both prices have fallen to their lowest since before the attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities on Sept. 14.

"What really pulled the rug from underneath oil was Donald Trump's comments on trade last night.... He's still maintaining quite a belligerent position," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA.

Trump criticised China's trade practices at the United National General Assembly on Tuesday and said he would not accept a "bad deal" in U.S.-China trade negotiations.

China is the world's largest oil importer and second-largest crude user while the United States is the largest consumer.

Trump also said he saw a path to peace with Iran even as he denounced Iran for "bloodlust", cooling geopolitical premiums in oil prices.

Oil rallied last week following a crippling attack on Saudi Arabia's oil installations that has disrupted supplies from the world's top exporter. To meet its supply obligations to Saudi refineries overseas, Saudi Aramco is buying oil from other Middle East producers.

"The risk premium has died off for now," Halley said, adding that the main driver for oil markets now is trade uncertainty that could impact demand.

Prices were also weighed down by an unexpected build in U.S. crude inventories last week. [API/S]

U.S. crude inventories rose 1.4 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday, compared with analysts' forecasts of a 200,000-barrel drawdown.

Official government data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration will be released later today.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

By Florence Tan

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, WTI, National General Holdings Corp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.08% 62.53 Delayed Quote.19.36%
NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP -2.33% 23.295 Delayed Quote.-3.78%
WTI 0.07% 56.89 Delayed Quote.29.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:23pWANG YI : Decoupling from the Chinese economy would be decoupling from opportunities and from the future
PU
10:12pBOJ Masai says ready to ease further if price momentum lost
RE
10:04pHuawei CFO fighting U.S. extradition says her rights were violated
RE
09:56pOil extends losses after Trump's comments douse trade talk optimism
RE
09:34pTrade tensions darken growth outlook for developing Asia - ADB
RE
09:26pChina's Wang Yi rejects U.S. criticisms, says both sides should cooperate
RE
09:23pFINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY : FMA welcomes Government announcement on expanded remit
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:01pAsian shares edge lower as U.S. House readies Trump impeachment inquiry
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad deal'
2MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad..
3Nike's first quarter shines as direct-to-consumer push gains momentum
4Thyssenkrupp CEO Kerkhoff to leave, chairwoman Merz to take over
5WeWork's Neumann surrenders control, CEO role following investor revolt

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group