Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil extends losses as other markets fall, inventories rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 02:56am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Pumpjack is seen at the Sinopec-operated Shengli oil field in Dongying, Shandong

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil dropped on Thursday to extend big losses from the previous session as global stock markets suffered a rout, with crude prices also taking a hit from a weekly industry report showing U.S. crude inventories had risen more than expected.

Supply worries also eased as Hurricane Michael likely spared oil assets from significant damage as it smashed into Florida, even as it caused injuries and widespread destruction.

Brent crude futures were down 66 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $82.43 a barrel by 0024 GMT. The global oil benchmark closed 2.2 percent lower on Wednesday after falling to a nearly two-week low.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 57 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $72.60 after dropping 2.4 percent in the previous session.

Stocks on major world markets slid to a three-month low on Wednesday, with the benchmark S&P500 stock index falling more than 3 percent, its biggest one-day fall since February.

Technology shares tumbled on fears of slowing demand and concerns about U.S.-China tensions. Japan's Nikkei 225 <.N225> was down 3 percent in early trading on Thursday.

"Ugly, very very ugly," Greg McKenna an independent market strategist based near Sydney said in a morning note, referring to declines in global markets.

U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected last week, while gasoline inventories increased and distillate stocks drew, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories climbed by 9.7 million barrels in the week to Oct. 5 to 410.7 million, compared with analyst expectations for an increase of 2.6 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 2.2 million barrels, API said. [API/S]

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due to release official government inventory data Thursday at 11 a.m. EDT.

In the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, producers have cut daily oil production by roughly 42 percent due to the storm, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said. The cuts represent 718,877 barrels per day of oil production.

While production has been cut because of the hurricane, "down time is expected to be brief and Gulf of Mexico output now accounts for a comparatively small portion of total U.S. production," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates, said in a note.

U.S. oil output is expected to rise 1.39 million bpd to a record 10.74 million bpd, the EIA said in its monthly forecast on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Stocks treated in this article : NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Nikkei 225
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -3.15% 25598.74 Delayed Quote.3.56%
NASDAQ 100 -4.44% 7044.4955 Delayed Quote.15.25%
NASDAQ COMP. -4.08% 7422.0499 Delayed Quote.12.09%
NIKKEI 225 0.16% 23506.04 Real-time Quote.3.09%
S&P 500 -3.29% 2785.68 Real-time Quote.7.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:48aAlibaba executive warns trade war pain will be felt globally - SCMP
RE
04:42aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Myanmar signs $80m-loan agreement with ADB for GMS Corridor Towns Development Project
PU
04:35aWorld Bank's Kim sees 'clear' economic slowdown if trade war escalates
RE
04:33aPT AERO WISATA : Aerowisata Board of Director Handover Ceremony
PU
04:19aBOJ's Sakurai warns trade protectionism could cut Japan growth estimate
RE
04:18aDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA and NFA increase palay buying price, set SRP for rice
PU
04:05aAsia shares shattered by Wall Street rout, China's yuan under fire
RE
04:03aU.S. Senators Seek Sanctions Investigation Into Missing Saudi Journalist -- Update
DJ
03:48aWORLD BANK : If Countries Act Now, Children Born Today Could Be Healthier, Wealthier, More Productive
PU
03:33aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dollar steady, yen at October highs after U.S. stocks slide
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
2FT SAYS MURDOCH IN LINE FOR TESLA CHAIR. MUSK REPLY: incorrect
3BAYER : BAYER : gets tentative ruling for new trial in weed-killer case
4FT says Murdoch in line for Tesla chair. Musk reply - incorrect
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : rocket for NASA over budget, could further delay launch - audit

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.