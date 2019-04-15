Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil extends losses into second session; Russia, OPEC output in focus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 09:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A oil pump is seen at sunset outside Scheibenhard

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Oil prices edged down on Tuesday after a Russian minister said the nation and OPEC may boost crude output to fight for market share, checking a recent sharp rally driven by tighter global production.

Brent crude oil futures were at $71.08 a barrel at 0111 GMT, down 10 cents, or 0.1 percent, from their last close. Brent ended down 0.5 percent on Monday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $63.39 per barrel, down 2 cents, or 0.1 percent, from their previous settlement. WTI fell 0.8 percent on Monday.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said over the weekend that Russia and OPEC may decide to boost production to fight for market share with the United States, but this would push oil as low as $40 per barrel.

"There is a growing concern that Russia will not agree on extending production cuts and we could see them officially abandon it in the coming months," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst, OANDA.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, will meet in June to decide whether to continue withholding supply. That comes after they previously agreed to crimp output by 1.2 million barrels per day from Jan. 1 for six months.

Losses were checked by tighter supplies from Iran and Venezuela amid signs the United States will further toughen sanctions on those two OPEC producers, and on the threat that renewed fighting could wipe out crude production in Libya.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)

By Colin Packham

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:21pOil extends losses into second session; Russia, OPEC output in focus
RE
10:11pBernie Sanders Releases Tax Returns -- 5th Update
DJ
09:56pBOJ's Kuroda vows to patiently continue current monetary stimulus
RE
09:53pHuawei secured 40 5G commercial contracts by end-March
RE
09:50pOil extends losses into second session; Russia, OPEC output in focus
RE
09:48pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Total value of medical imports decreases
PU
09:42pChina March new home prices rise 0.6 percent month-on-month, quickening from February
RE
09:30pAsia stocks hover below nine-month peak after Wall Street stalls
RE
09:23pFed's Rosengren says central bank should target an inflation range
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Trump urges 'rebrand' of 737 MAX, Boeing has other ideas
2COMCAST CORPORATION : Hulu spends $1.43 billion to buy back AT&T stake, values streaming service at $15 billio..
3Oil extends losses into second session; Russia, OPEC output in focus
4RIO TINTO LIMITED : RIO TINTO : cuts FY iron ore guidance after cyclone hits first-quarter shipments
53P LEARNING LTD : 3P LEARNING : 5 Writing Errors Students Have Been Making For 30 years

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About