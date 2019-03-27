Log in
Oil extends losses into second session as U.S. stocks rise

03/27/2019 | 09:20pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An offshore oil rig is seen in the Caspian Sea near Baku

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses into a second straight session, after widely watched data showed a surprising increase in U.S. stocks.

International Brent crude oil futures were at $67.63 a barrel at 0045 GMT, down 20 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last close. Brent closed down 0.2 percent on Wednesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $59.18 per barrel, down 23 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last settlement. WTI fell 0.9 percent on Wednesday.

Prices came under pressure from a rise in U.S. inventories, although analysts pointed to support from efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-affiliated allies like Russia, known as OPEC+, to trim output.

"Today's fall does not derail the short-term bullish argument that both the OPEC+ production cuts and supply outages will outweigh the global growth concerns and rising U.S. production," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst, OANDA.

U.S. crude inventories rose last week by 2.8 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 1.2 million barrels, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said.

Crude exports fell by 506,000 barrels per day, the EIA said.

Offering support for prices, oil output from Russia, OPEC's biggest non-member ally, averaged 11.3 million barrels per day so far in March, a source said, compared with 11.34 million barrels a day the previous month.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Colin Packham

Stocks treated in this article : NASDAQ Comp., DJ Industrial, NASDAQ 100, S&P 500
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.13% 25625.59 Delayed Quote.9.85%
NASDAQ 100 -0.58% 7308.193099 Delayed Quote.16.13%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.63% 7643.377022 Delayed Quote.15.92%
S&P 500 -0.46% 2805.37 Delayed Quote.11.91%
