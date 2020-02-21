Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil falls 1% as spreading virus compounds concerns over demand hit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 02:16am EST
FILE PHOTO: Drilling rigs operate at sunset in Midland

Oil prices fell around 1% on Friday, pressured by growing worries about fuel demand as a coronavirus epidemic spread further beyond China, and as major crude producers appeared to be in no rush to cut output to buttress the market.

Brent crude was down 64 cents, or 1.1%, at $58.67 a barrel by 0703 GMT, while U.S. crude dropped 54 cents, or 1%, at $53.34 a barrel.

South Korea's fourth-largest city has become the latest virus hotspot, with streets abandoned and residents staying indoors after dozens of people were infected in what authorities described as a "super-spreading event" at a church.

Singapore and Japan are on the cusp of recession and the epidemic will be a major focus of talks at a meeting of G20 finance leaders on the weekend.

In China itself, the world's biggest importer of crude oil, new cases also rose on Friday from the day before even as Beijing presses on with efforts to contain the spread that has largely paralysed the world's second-biggest economy.

"I think there is a lot of reason for caution right now, as the impact of coronavirus on demand is still unclear," Stratfor oil analyst Greg Priddy said by email.

"If it begins to look like the impact will be modest, that could affect Russia's decision at the March 5-6 OPEC+ meeting on whether they are willing to endorse a further cut," he added.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that global oil producers understood that it would no longer make sense for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies to meet before their gathering.

The grouping, known as OPEC+, has been withholding supply from the market to support prices for several years now and many analysts expect an extension or deepening of the restrictions on production.

Moscow has said it will disclose its stance in the coming days.

"We still believe that the market is likely to trade lower from current levels, given the scale of the surplus over the first half of this year," ING Economics said in a note.

Adding to pressure on oil prices was the strength of the U.S. dollar as investors looked for safe havens. A stronger greenback typically makes oil more expensive as the commodity is usually priced in dollars. [MKTS/GLOB]

Prices were fazed by tensions in the Middle East after Saudi Arabia said on early Friday it had intercepted and destroyed several ballistic missiles launched by Houthi militia towards Saudi cities.

In the United States, crude stockpiles rose for a fourth week last week, although less than analysts had forecast. Gasoline and distillate inventories continued recent declines. [EIA/S]

(GRAHPIC: U.S. petroleum inventories - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/US-PETROLEUM-INVENTORIES/0H001QXMB9NY/eikon.png)

By Aaron Sheldrick
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.78% 58.66 Delayed Quote.-12.65%
WTI -0.19% 53.36 Delayed Quote.-15.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
02:52aAbsa Bank says virtual banking app used by almost 5 mln customers
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aCoronavirus Wreaks Havoc on Airlines -- WSJ
DJ
02:45aChina's ambitious 5G push heading into slow lane due to coronavirus disruptions
RE
02:28aOil falls 1% as spreading virus compounds concerns over demand hit
RE
02:16aOil falls 1% as spreading virus compounds concerns over demand hit
RE
02:13aTeck Resources adjusted profit slumps on lower coal sales volumes
RE
02:06aGlobal central bankers scour shopping malls, manufacturers for coronavirus playbook
RE
02:04aAsian funds seek a sheltered shore in U.S. assets
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
2DROPBOX, INC. : Dropbox shares rise after upbeat results, share buyback plan
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : 4Q Net Profit Rose, Raises Dividend
4T-Mobile, Sprint amend merger terms, SoftBank takes a hit
5PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : says virus to hit business in first half 2..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group