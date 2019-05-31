Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil falls 3% on trade worries, heads for biggest monthly drop in six months

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 12:29pm EDT
Pumpjacks are seen against the setting sun at the Daqing oil field in Heilongjiang

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil slumped on Friday, on track for its biggest monthly drop in six months, after U.S. President Donald Trump stoked global trade tensions by threatening tariffs on Mexico, one of the largest U.S. trade partners and major supplier of crude oil.

Brent crude futures fell $2.28 to $64.59 a barrel, a 3.3% loss, by 11:22 a.m. EDT (1522 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.68 to $54.91 a barrel, a 3% loss.

Session lows for both contracts were the lowest since March 8.

Brent futures were on track for an 11% slide in May and WTI for a 14% drop, which would be their biggest monthly losses since November.

Trump vowed on Thursday to ratchet up tariffs unless Mexico stopped people from illegally crossing into the United States. The plan would impose a 5% tariff on Mexican imports starting on June 10 and increase monthly, up to 25% on Oct. 1.

That could hit the lucrative cross-border energy trade.

"U.S. refiners import roughly 680,000 barrels per day of Mexican crude. The 5% tariff adds an extra $2 million to the cost of their daily purchases," PVM analysts said.

The United States also exports more fuels to Mexico than any other country, according to the U.S. Energy Department, though so far Mexico has not said whether it would retaliate.

The threat compounds concerns about global economic growth, already at risk due to the U.S.-China trade war. That dispute has prompted worries about a recession..

Additional levies by Beijing on the majority of U.S. imports on a $60 billion target list are due to take effect on Saturday. The tariffs are in response to Washington's move earlier this month to slap further tariffs of up to 25% on $200 billion of Chinese goods.

"The possibility that tariffs could now be placed on crude arrivals from Mexico at the same time that rising Chinese tariffs are threatening to slow world oil demand growth has pushed nearby WTI to below our expected support at the $56 mark," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates, said in a note.

A Reuters survey showed Brent crude prices are likely to hold near $70 a barrel for the remainder of the year as elevated supply risks in the Middle East offset risks to demand.

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia's increased output in May was not enough to compensate for lower Iranian exports, a Reuters survey found. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is expected to meet in coming weeks. At the beginning of the year, OPEC and allies agreed to cut production by 1.2 million bpd.

U.S. production has offset that decline, as output returned to a record 12.3 million barrels per day, according to weekly figures. U.S. rig count data is due at 1:00 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), an indication of future production.

(Additional reporting by Colin Packham in SYDNEY and Henning Gloystein in SINGAPORE; Editing by David Evans and David Gregorio)

By Stephanie Kelly

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:40pMexico urges Trump to back down on 'unfair' tariff threat
RE
12:34pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury, IRS Announce Development of Improved 2020 Form W-4
PU
12:29pOil falls 3% on trade worries, heads for biggest monthly drop in six months
RE
12:29pAAFA AMERICAN APPAREL AND FOOTWEAR ASSOCIATION : Apparel and Footwear Industry Labels Proposed Tariffs on Mexico ‘Unfathomable'
PU
12:26pAfter EU parliament vote, investors await another run of elections
RE
12:26pU.S. Farmers See More Trouble in Fresh Mexico Tariff Threat
DJ
12:25pMozambique says agrees restructuring deal with bondholders, no longer sharing gas revenues
RE
12:24pMEMA MOTOR & EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION : Strongly Rejects New Tariffs on Mexico imports and Urges a Return to the Hard Work of Implementing the USMCA
PU
12:23pTrump's Mexican tariffs threat sends shudders through autos sector
RE
12:17pU.S. inflation perks ups; slowing economy may limit gains
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : China threatens corporate hit-list on eve of new tariffs on U.S. imports
2RENAULT : Past Auto Deals Have Spotted History -- WSJ
3BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual meeting as users vent frustratio..
4UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : loses $1bn in first quarterly post-float result
5AVIVA : AVIVA : Value of detected claims fraud falls as fraudulent applications rise sharply

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About