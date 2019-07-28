Log in
Oil falls after "constructive" talks on Iran's nuclear deal

07/28/2019 | 10:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An employee holds a sample of crude oil at the Irkutsk Oil Co-owned Yarakta field in the Irkutsk region

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Monday after Iran described emergency talks on a multi-party nuclear agreement with a group of signatories as "constructive", suggesting an easing of tensions in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures were up 23 cents, or 0.4%, at $63.23 a barrel by 0054 GMT. Prices rose 1.6% last week.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down by 12 cents, or 0.2%, at $56.08 a barrel. WTI gained 1% last week.

An emergency meeting with parties to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal was constructive but there are unresolved issues and Tehran will continue to reduce its nuclear commitments if Europeans fail to salvage the pact, Iranian official Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday.

"The atmosphere was constructive. Discussions were good. I cannot say that we resolved everything, I can say there are lots of commitments," Araqchi, the senior Iranian nuclear negotiator, told reporters after the meeting in Vienna.

The meeting did not include the United States, which pulled out of the agreement in May 2018 and slapped sanctions back on Iranian oil exports.

Still, tensions remain high around the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important oil passageway, as Iran refused to release a British-flagged tanker it seized but granted India consular access to 18 Indian crew members.

Denmark welcomed the British government's proposal for a European-led naval mission to ensure safe shipping through the strait.

The United States is also working on a multinational maritime security initiative in the Gulf.

Traders and investors are also focused this week on meetings of major central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is expected to lower interest rates.

U.S. economic growth slowed less than expected in the second quarter with a boom in consumer spending, strengthening the outlook for oil consumption.

Growth outside the United States is slowing faster due partly to the impact of the U.S.-China trade war. Senior U.S. and Chinese negotiators are meeting this week for the first time since trade talks broke down in May. A positive outcome may boost crude prices, analysts said.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Richard Pullin)

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, WTI
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.17% 63.23 Delayed Quote.16.55%
WTI 0.13% 56.07 Delayed Quote.23.30%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:35pVietnam July trade surplus likely $200 million, down sharply from June - stats office
RE
10:31pAsian shares drift into trade talks, Fed test
RE
10:29pAsian shares drift into trade talks, Fed test
RE
10:25pVietnam July consumer inflation picks up to 2.44%
RE
09:50pCSIRO COMMONWEALTH SCIENTIFIC AND INDUSTRIAL RES : GISERA research assesses Queensland CSG-LNG greenhouse gas emissions
PU
09:47pFormer Fed Chief Yellen Endorses Quarter-Point Rate Cut This Week
DJ
09:35pAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : CSIRO report confirms emissions benefits of natural gas
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
