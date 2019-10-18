Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil falls as China economic concerns outweigh rising refinery runs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 01:36pm EDT
Pumpjacks are seen during sunset at the Daqing oil field in Heilongjiang

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices edged lower on Friday, as concerns about China's economy outweighed bullish signals from its refining sector, but losses were limited on hopes for progress toward a U.S.-China trade agreement.

Benchmark Brent crude oil futures fell 65 cents, or 1.1%, to $59.26 a barrel by 1:06 p.m. EDT (1706 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures lost 34 cents, or 0.6%, to $53.59 a barrel.

Both Brent and WTI were on track to lose 2% for the week.

China's economic growth slowed to 6% year-on-year in the third quarter, its weakest in 27-1/2 years and short of expectations due to soft factory production and continuing trade tensions with the United States.

China's September refinery throughput, however, rose 9.4% year on year, a signal that petroleum demand from the world's biggest oil importer remained robust despite economic headwinds.

U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators are working on nailing down a Phase 1 trade deal text for their presidents to sign next month, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday.

"For now, trade related concerns over a slowed global economic growth path have been pushed to the sidelines as markets await additional guidance regarding U.S.-Chinese trade negotiations," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates, said in a report.

The ongoing dispute has increased worries about a global recession that would dent demand for oil.

The Forties oil and gas pipeline system (FPS) in the British North Sea reopened as planned on Friday after being halted for a few hours by a power surge resulting from a lightning strike, operator Ineos said.

The system transports the Forties crude oil stream that makes the biggest contribution to the Brent benchmark.

In the United States, falling product stocks countered higher U.S. crude oil stocks <USOILC=ECI>, which rose by 9.3 million barrels in the week to Oct. 11. [EIA/S]

U.S. energy firms this week increased the number of oil rigs operating for a second week in a row for the first time since June. Companies added one oil rig in the week to Oct. 18, bringing the total count to 713, General Electric Co's Baker Hughes energy services firm said on Friday. <RIG-OL-USA-BHI>

The joint technical committee monitoring a global oil production pact between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and partners found that compliance is being exceeded, with cuts for September representing 236% of agreed quotas, sources said.

OPEC and its allies, including Russia, have agreed to limit oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) until March 2020.

OPEC lowered its 2019 global oil demand growth forecast to 0.98 million bpd while leaving its 2020 demand growth estimate unchanged at 1.08 million bpd, its latest monthly report said.

(Additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla in London and Jane Chung in Seoul; Editing by Tom Brown and Chris Reese)

By Stephanie Kelly
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.12% 59.18 Delayed Quote.9.34%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.26% 63.888 Delayed Quote.-7.46%
WTI -0.70% 53.54 Delayed Quote.17.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48pWall Street pressured by J&J, Boeing; growth worries linger
RE
01:45pBoeing 2016 internal messages suggest employees may have misled FAA on 737 MAX - sources
RE
01:44pBOEING 2016 INTERNAL MESSAGES SUGGEST EMPLOYEES MAY HAVE MISLED FAA ON 737 MAX : sources
RE
01:36pOil falls as China economic concerns outweigh rising refinery runs
RE
01:36pMARK HURD : Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd dies at 62
RE
01:34pTrump hopes U.S.-China trade deal will be signed by middle of November
RE
01:33pOil falls as China economic concerns outweigh rising refinery runs
RE
01:31pG20 agrees stablecoins give rise to 'serious' risks - press release
RE
01:26pCEB COUNCIL OF EUROPE DEVELOPMENT BANK : The CEB contributes to the advancement of a new vision for education in Seine-Saint-Denis, France
PU
01:26pATTORNEY GENERAL BECERRA : Federal Reversal on Fair Housing Regulations Will Make American Communities More Vulnerable to Segregation and Inequality
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : Nuerburgring run revs up debate over speed records
2RENAULT : Renault Cuts Revenue Forecast -- WSJ
3UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : is starting a share buyback program for an amount of up to EUR 200 million
5SAUDI ARAMCO DELAYS PLANNED IPO UNTIL AFTER EARNINGS UPDATE: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group