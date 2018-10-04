Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oil falls as Saudi and Russia quietly agree output rise, U.S. stocks swell

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 03:25am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices on Thursday fell from four-year highs reached the previous session, pressured by rising U.S. inventories and after sources said Russia and Saudi Arabia struck a private deal in September to raise crude output.

Brent crude oil futures were trading at $85.85 per barrel at 0104 GMT, down 44 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their last close.

Brent on Wednesday hit a four-year high of $86.74 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $76.11 a barrel.

"Data for last week showed a much more significant than expected ... build in U.S. commercial crude (inventories), which generally suggests that oil prices should tumble," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia-Pacific at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore.

U.S. crude oil stocks <C-STK-T-EIA> rose by nearly 8 million barrels last week to about 404 million barrels, the biggest increase since March 2017, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.

U.S. weekly Midwest refinery utilization rates dropped to 78.9 percent, their lowest since October 2015, according to the data.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil production <C-OUT-T-EIA> remained at a record-high of 11.1 million barrels per day (bpd).

(GRAPHIC: U
.S. oil drilling, production and storage levels -

"This on top of the other big news of the day from Riyadh that ... Saudi Arabia and Russia will boost output," Innes said.

Russia and Saudi Arabia struck a private deal in September to raise oil output to cool rising prices, Reuters reported on Wednesday, before consulting with other producers, including the rest of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Russia's and Saudi Arabia's actions come as markets have heated up ahead of U.S. sanctions against Iran's oil sector, which are set to kick in from Nov. 4, and which many analysts expect to knock around 1.5 million bpd of supply out of markets.

On the demand side, there is increasing concern that high oil prices and weakening emerging market currencies are creating a toxic inflationary mix that could erode fuel demand and economic growth.

"We have been taking a very close look at the demand signals in the market, and what we have been seeing is not good, JBC Energy said on Wednesday in a note to clients.

The energy consultancy said it had revised its oil demand forecast downwards amid Brent prices above $80 and diving currencies in many emerging markets, as well as burgeoning product stocks and the ongoing Sino-U.S. trade dispute.

"We are not talking about cosmetic changes either. We have cut our forecast for 2018 demand growth by a whopping 300,000 bpd to below 1.1 million bpd," it said.


(GRAPHIC: Oil prices in different currencies -

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)

By Henning Gloystein
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP 1.14% 7.12 End-of-day quote.16.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:48aATARI : Galaxies of Gaming lets public meet video game stars
AQ
03:48aWORLEYPARSONS : and OGTC to study new technology to unlock marginal fields
PU
03:43aAVZ MINERALS : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
03:41aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Diamond Resorts International, Inc. - DRII
AC
03:40aSHAKE SHACK : Trader Joe's, Shake Shack coming to Garden State Park site in Cherry Hill
AQ
03:40aNAVIENT : Teachers sue Navient on behalf of America's public service workers
AQ
03:38aToyota, SoftBank to partner in self-driving and other technology - source
RE
03:38aINVINCIBLE INVESTMENT : Notice concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds
PU
03:33aMOSAIC : potash mine evacuated after possible gas leak, workers to return Thursday
AQ
03:32aHSBC : issues first Islamic bond tied to U.N. development goals
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP BILLITON : sees major copper demand boost from China's widening belt and road
2CHUGOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO INC : CHUGOKU ELECTRIC POWER : Glencore, Tohoku Electric set coal contract price at ..
3Barnes & Noble opts for strategic review after takeover interest
4TIANQI LITHIUM CORP : Chilean Court Weighs Chinese Investment in Country's Flagship Lithium Producer
5ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. judge says China's ZTE violated probation; extends monitor's term

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.