Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil falls as U.S.-Iran optimism faces U.S.-China trade deal hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 01:24pm EDT
Pumpjacks are seen during sunset at the Daqing oil field in Heilongjiang

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices edged lower on Monday on the outlook for increased supply of Iranian crude after France's president lifted hopes for a deal between Washington and Tehran, but losses were limited by growing hopes that the United States and China could make a deal to end their trade war.

Brent crude lost 33 cents to $59.01 a barrel by 1:07 p.m. EDT (1707 GMT), after hitting a session high of $60.17.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 23 cents to $53.94 a barrel, after reaching $55.26 a barrel.

Prices fell after French President Emmanuel Macron said preparations were underway for a meeting between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and U.S. President Donald Trump in the coming weeks to find a solution to a nuclear standoff.

Trump last year abandoned Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, arguing that he wanted a bigger deal that not only limited Iran's atomic work, but also reined in its support for proxies in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon, and curbed its ballistic missile program.

Trump also tightened sanctions on Iran in May to try to choke off its oil exports.

"Now the market is pondering the possibility that we'll see a flood or Iranian oil come onto the market if there's progress made," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "We have to be admittedly cautious because we've heard of deals one minute only to be tweeted down the next minute."

Buoying prices, Trump said after a G7 summit of world leaders in Biarritz, France, that he believed China was sincere about wanting to reach a deal.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, who has been leading the talks with Washington, said China was willing to resolve the dispute through "calm" negotiations and opposed any increase in trade tensions.

Oil prices have fallen about 20% from a 2019 high reached in April in part because of worries that the U.S.-China trade conflict is hurting the global economy, which could dent demand for oil.

China's Commerce Ministry said last week it would impose additional tariffs of 5% or 10% on a total of 5,078 products originating from the United States, including crude oil, agricultural products and small aircraft.

In retaliation, Trump said he was ordering U.S. companies to look at ways to close operations in China and make products in the United States.

SEB analyst Bjarne Schieldrop said the oil market was worried about "the secondary global growth effects of an upwards spiraling trade war between China and the U.S.."

"The second concern for the oil market is that ... China is now ready to wrestle with the U.S. in the global space of oil.

(GRAPHIC: U.S. rig count link: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/US-OIL-RIGS/0H001PBQ55VR/eikon.png)

(Additional reporting Noah Browning in London and by Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo; Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)

By Stephanie Kelly

Stocks treated in this article : Groupe Seb, London Brent Oil, WTI
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GROUPE SEB 0.00% 140 Real-time Quote.24.11%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.55% 58.72 Delayed Quote.11.52%
WTI 1.19% 53.72 Delayed Quote.23.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:03pTrump sees possible U.S.-EU trade deal that would avert car tariffs
RE
01:56pMacron says France and U.S. reached digital tax deal
RE
01:53pSuncor and Shell urge Canadian regulator to review contentious Enbridge pipeline plan
RE
01:49pTrump not considering U.S. tariffs on Japanese autos 'at this moment'
RE
01:45pTrump not considering U.S. tariffs on Japanese autos 'at this moment'
RE
01:25pWall Street rises after Trump's softer stance on trade
RE
01:25pManaging General Agency Paragon Insurance Launches Nationwide Workers’ Compensation Insurance Program
SE
01:24pOil falls as U.S.-Iran optimism faces U.S.-China trade deal hopes
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
2VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA SE: Response to the Berlin Government's Plans for an Absolute Rent Ceiling in Berlin
3ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share buy-back Program
4DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Berlin city rent cap plans hit real estate shares
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank, UBS Explored Alliance -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group