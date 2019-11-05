Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil falls as big U.S. crude build offsets hopes for U.S.-China trade talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 10:56pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Oil pump jacks work at sunset near Midland, Texas

SEOUL (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Wednesday, pulled down by a larger-than-expected build-up in U.S. crude stocks, after gaining for three straight sessions on expectations of an easing of in U.S.-China trade tensions.

Brent crude futures were at $62.60 a barrel by 0330 GMT, down 36 cents, or 0.6%. Brent settled up 1.3% on Tuesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 29 cents, or 0.5%, to $56.94 per barrel, having closed up 1.2% in the previous session.

U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 1 to 440.5 million barrels, according to data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) released on Tuesday. That was nearly triple analysts' forecast for an increase of 1.5 million barrels.

Official data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due later on Wednesday.

"This morning's price action suggests that Asia is being more circumspect about oil and is concerned that bearish news was ignored entirely overnight," Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

However, hopes remain for a breakthrough on trade in talks between the United States and China, the world's two biggest oil consumers, keeping price falls in check.

China is pushing U.S. President Donald Trump to drop more tariffs imposed on Beijing as part of a 'Phase One' U.S.-China trade deal, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

"Investors will continue to take cues from U.S.-China trade talks," ANZ Research said in a note.

Looking ahead, next year's oil market outlook may have upside potential, Mohammad Barkindo, Secretary-General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Tuesday.

But in the next five years, OPEC would supply a diminishing amount of oil, squeezed by rising U.S. shale output and other rival sources, according to the oil producer group's 2019 World Oil Outlook, released on Tuesday.

OPEC and its partners, including Russia, previously agreed to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day until March 2020. They will meet in early December to review output policy.

By Jane Chung
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.54% 62.58 Delayed Quote.13.89%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.07% 63.4312 Delayed Quote.-8.38%
WTI -0.30% 56.88 Delayed Quote.23.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11/06Æternity Blockchain Launches Integrated Naming System for Registering Readable Names to Any Blockchain Entity on the Decentralized Web
GL
11/05QE QATAR EXCHANGE : Qamco joint venture qatalum appoints mr. khalid mohammed laram as its chief executive officer (2019-11-06)
PU
11/05Subaru cuts annual profit outlook on yen, typhoon impact; shares drop
RE
11/05Most Southeast Asian markets trade flat-to-low as investors await clarity on tariff roll-back
RE
11/05Canada's GFL Environmental scraps IPO plans
RE
11/05MOFA MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BHUTAN : The EU and Bhutan confirmed their strong partnership during the 8th EU-Bhutan Biennial Consultations held in Paro on 5 November 2019
PU
11/05CENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : 32nd Annual Conference of Asian Credit Supplementation Institutions Confederation (ACSIC) - 2019, Colombo Sri Lanka
PU
11/05Indonesian president tells bankers to cut lending rates, boost loans to SMEs
RE
11/05Japan third-quarter GDP growth may slow, but domestic demand still solid - Reuters poll
RE
11/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls as big U.S. crude build offsets hopes for U.S.-China trade talks
2DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar gains on trade deal hopes, strong U.S. economic data
3MATCH GROUP, INC. : Tinder-owner Match forecast hit by rising competition, shares down
4QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Virgin Australia to trim domestic capacity, axe a Hong Kong route
5MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : New McDonald's CEO Takes Charge of Strategy He Helped Craft -- Update
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group