Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil falls as spectre of U.S.-China trade war haunts market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 09:21pm EDT
The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil futures fell on Friday as optimism over an end to the U.S.-China trade war faded, leaving prices set for a weekly loss after days of wild gyrations.

Brent crude was down 17 cents, or 0.3%, at $60.21(48.79 pounds)a barrel by 0053 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was off by 14 cents, or 0.3%, at $54.95.

Brent has traded in a range of nearly $5 this week and is heading for the first weekly loss in five. U.S. crude has traded similarly and is heading for its first loss in three weeks.

Gloom over the dispute between Washington and Beijing left investors shrugging off a commitment from Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) producers to trim output, with more signs emerging that global economic growth is being stunted by the trade row.

"Again it is a battle between the forces of OPEC and those of slowing global growth and thus demand," said Greg McKenna, strategist at McKenna Macro.

The hit to market confidence came as economists in a Reuters poll predicted the U.S.-China trade spat will worsen or at best stay the same over the coming year.

Nearly 80% of more than 60 economists said U.S.-China trade relations would either worsen or stay the same by the end of next year. The median probability of a U.S. recession in the next two years held at a high of 45%, and the chance of one in the next 12 months held at 30%.

Those prospects were enough to overshadow OPEC's agreement on Thursday to trim oil output by asking over-producing members Iraq and Nigeria to bring production in line with targets. The group is striving to prevent a glut amid soaring U.S. production and the slowing global economy.

A market-monitoring committee formed by OPEC and allied producers, a grouping known as OPEC+, met on Thursday in Abu Dhabi ahead of policy discussions set for Vienna in December.

OPEC+ has over-complied on average with its agreed cut of 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) as Iranian and Venezuelan exports collapsed due to sanctions. But some members, such as Iraq and Nigeria, have been producing above their quota.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, WTI, Allied Group Limited
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIED GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 39.4 End-of-day quote.-11.36%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.07% 60.27 Delayed Quote.15.70%
WTI -0.05% 54.98 Delayed Quote.28.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:12pMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Myanmar to extend visa relaxation on Asian travelers for one more year
PU
09:59pJapan finance finister Aso - Economy remains in moderate recovery
RE
09:57pJAPAN ECONOMY MINISTER NISHIMURA : Up to BOJ to decide monetary policy
RE
09:57pCLOUGH : Awarded the EPC Contract for the Loadout Line Trestle for the LNG Canada Project
PU
09:39pU.S. House panel wants Boeing CEO to allow employee interviews on 737 MAX crashes
RE
09:29pU.S. corruption probe involving lavish parties, champagne hits another top UAW official
RE
09:29pHighlights from criminal complaint in widening UAW corruption probe
RE
09:27pReuters asks judge to release secret Propecia documents
RE
09:27pGrand jury indicts GE's Baker Hughes for exposing workers to toxic chemicals
RE
09:27pU.S. probes 553,000 Nissan Rogue SUVs for unintended emergency braking
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion off..
2Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
3Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
4ESR-REIT : ESR REIT : Notice Of (I) Preference Offering Books Closure Date (Ii) Cumulative Distribution Books ..
5CITY DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED : M&C: Cancellation of Listing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group