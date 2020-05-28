Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Oil falls as surprise U.S. stock build douses demand recovery hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 03:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub

By Sonali Paul and Koustav Samanta

Oil prices plunged on Thursday after U.S. industry data showed a surprise steep build in crude oil inventories, dampening hopes of a smooth recovery in demand as some countries begin to ease their way out of coronavirus lockdowns.

The decline in oil benchmarks extended losses from Wednesday over uncertainty about Russia's commitment to deep output cuts ahead of a June 9 meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a grouping dubbed OPEC+.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 3%, or 98 cents, at $31.83 a barrel at 0709 GMT. The U.S. futures slipped earlier as much as 5% to a low of $31.14.

Brent crude futures were down 2%, or 71 cents at $34.03 per barrel, after dropping to as low as $33.63.

"The rise in API (American Petroleum Institute) inventories was very much unexpected and means this evening's U.S. EIA crude inventories will be monitored closely. That appears to be weighing on sentiment in Asia," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Data from industry group API showed U.S. crude stocks rose by 8.7 million barrels in the week to May 22, compared with analysts' expectations for a draw of 1.9 million barrels. [API/S] [EIA/S]

"With the oil market assumed to be rebalanced at a much quicker pace than anyone expected, investors are now attempting to digest the outcome of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp.

"As is often the case during a run-up up an OPEC+ meeting, the focus is squarely on Russia's commitment and understandably so as historically they have been the laggard within the OPEC+."

With WTI holding above $30 a barrel, OPEC+ will be closely watching to see whether U.S. shale oil producers, who have breakeven prices in the high $20 and low $30 dollar range, step up production, National Australia Bank's head of commodity research, Lachlan Shaw said.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Koustav Samanta in Singapore; Editing by Richard Pullin, Kenneth Maxwell and Tom Hogue)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.21% 25548.27 Delayed Quote.-12.42%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.24% 33.96 Delayed Quote.-46.15%
NASDAQ 100 0.55% 9442.045813 Delayed Quote.7.52%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.77% 9412.357817 Delayed Quote.4.10%
S&P 500 1.48% 3036.13 Delayed Quote.-6.02%
WTI -0.19% 31.761 Delayed Quote.-44.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
03:44aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil falls as surprise U.S. stock build douses demand recovery hopes
RE
03:40aEUROPE : European shares extend gains on stimulus boost
RE
03:19aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil falls as surprise U.S. stock build douses demand recovery hopes
RE
02:44aEUROPE : A long and winding road to recovery for European stocks - Reuters poll
RE
02:07aGlobal Markets Mixed; Hong Kong Stocks Fall
DJ
01:09aGlobal Markets Mixed; Hong Kong Stocks Fall
DJ
12:26aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks to end year around current levels as virus takes toll - Reuters poll
RE
05/27Dow Industrials Climb as Optimism Builds
DJ
05/27Dow Industrials Climb as Optimism Builds -- Update
DJ
05/27Dow Industrials Climb as Optimism Builds
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : U.S. states sue Trump administration over fuel efficiency rollback
2SK HYNIX, INC. : Micron raises third-quarter revenue forecast
3SANOFI SA : SANOFI : to Offload Stake in Regeneron
4MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC : MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : JDE Peet's brings forward hot coffee IPO due to strong ..
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GSK to produce one billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 202..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group