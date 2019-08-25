Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil falls as trade war raises recession fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2019 | 10:58pm EDT
Pumpjack is seen at the Sinopec-operated Shengli oil field in Dongying, Shandong

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Monday, pushing U.S. crude to its lowest in more than two weeks, as an intensifying U.S.-China trade war knocked confidence in the global economy.

Brent crude was down 63 cents, or 1.1%, at $58.71 a barrel by 0232 GMT, having earlier touched $58.24, the lowest since Aug. 15.

U.S. oil was down 68 cents, or 1.3%, to $53.49 a barrel, having earlier fallen to $52.96, the lowest since Aug. 9.

Concerns about an economic slowdown are being fanned by a ratcheting up of trade tensions between the United States and China.

China's commerce ministry said late last week it would impose additional tariffs of 5% or 10% on a total of 5,078 products originating from the United States, including crude oil, agricultural products such as soybeans, and small aircraft.

In retaliation, President Donald Trump said he was ordering U.S. companies to look at ways to close operations in China and make products in the United States.

"The only thing that will lift the storm clouds over oil markets this week will be if both China and the U.S. talk and decide to mutually take a step back," said Jeffrey Halley, market analyst at Oanda. "I can't see that happening."

U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell told an annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming that the U.S. economy is in a "favourable place" and the Federal Reserve will "act as appropriate" to keep the current economic expansion on track."

The remarks gave few clues about whether the central bank will cut interest rates at its next meeting.

But exacerbating concern over the possibility of recession, U.S. manufacturing industries registered their first month of contraction in almost a decade.

The Brent/WTI spread <WTCLc1-LCOc1> was at minus $5.24, after widening 60 cents to settle at minus $5.17 on Friday. The spread blew out after China included U.S. oil for the first time in its tariff moves.

Hedge funds and other money managers raised their bullish wagers on U.S. crude to a three-month high in the latest week, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said.

U.S. energy companies cut the most oil rigs in about four months last week, with the rig count falling to the lowest since January 2018, as producers cut spending on new drilling and completions.

Graphic: U.S. rig count https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/US-OIL-RIGS/0H001PBQ55VR/eikon.png

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Aaron Sheldrick
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.58% 58.74 Delayed Quote.11.52%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.61% 293 End-of-day quote.-4.31%
WTI 0.77% 53.53 Delayed Quote.23.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:19aJapan denies it gave away too much in trade talks with U.S.
RE
12:18aChina's yuan slumps to 11-year low, stocks fall as U.S. trade war escalates
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aChina's yuan slumps to 11-year low, stocks fall as U.S. trade war escalates
RE
12:10aChina says wants 'calm' resolution to U.S. trade war
RE
12:10aChina willing to resolve trade dispute with U.S. via dialogue - newspaper
RE
12:08aIndonesia central bank to set policy to favour economic growth - government
RE
08/25JAB Holdings looks to raise up to $8 billion for more consumer deals - FT
RE
08/25China steel futures slump as trade war intensifies
RE
08/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump, Abe say U.S. and Japan have agreed in principle on trade deal
2Australia's big banks gear up for capital raising rush
3DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Berlin could cap rents at 7.97 eur per square metre - Tagesspiegel
4CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL : Sinopec Corp 1st Half Net Profit Falls 25% on L..
5CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY : China Coal Energy 1st Half Net Profit Rose 22% on Year
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group