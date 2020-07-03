Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil falls below $43 on virus fears, still heads for weekly gain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 05:57am EDT
The sun sets behind a crude oil pump jack on a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County

By Jane Chung and Alex Lawler

Oil fell below $43 a barrel on Friday as a resurgence of coronavirus cases raised concern that fuel demand growth could stall, although crude was still headed for a weekly gain on lower supply and wider signs of economic recovery.

The United States reported more than 55,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a new daily global record for the pandemic. The rise in cases suggested U.S. jobs growth, which jumped in June, could suffer a setback.

"If this trend continues, oil demand in the region is at risk," said Louise Dickson of Rystad Energy.

Brent crude was down 51 cents, or 1.2%, at $42.63 a barrel by 0923 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 56 cents, or 1.4%, to $40.09.

"The fragile U.S. economic rebound is at risk of being undone by the latest surge in new infections," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

Both benchmarks rose more than 2% on Thursday, buoyed by strong U.S. June jobs figures and a drop in U.S. crude inventories. Brent is still on track for a weekly gain of more than 5%.

Signs of economic recovery, and a drop in supply after a record supply cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, have helped Brent more than double from a 21-year low below $16 reached in April.

Boosting recovery hopes, a private survey showed on Friday that China's services sector expanded at the fastest pace in over a decade in June.

OPEC oil production fell to its lowest in decades in June and Russian production has dropped to near its OPEC+ target.

The bankruptcy filing of U.S. shale pioneer Chesapeake Energy also supported prices by raising expectations production will decline, JBC Energy said in a report.

Gasoline demand will be closely watched as the United States heads into the July 4 holiday weekend.

(Additional reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION 3.53% 4.69 Delayed Quote.-97.16%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.63% 42.42 Delayed Quote.-36.24%
WTI -0.68% 39.95 Delayed Quote.-35.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:08aUber widens taxi app to Japan's Tokyo but ride-sharing still barred
RE
06:04aKenyan shilling weakens due to manufacturing sector demand
RE
06:03aEuro zone business slump eased in June as lockdowns relaxed
RE
06:02aJohnson says more optimistic than Barnier on post-Brexit deal
RE
05:57aOil falls below $43 on virus fears, still heads for weekly gain
RE
05:46aCub Investors, Taking Cues From YouTube Gurus, Help Hoist Korean Stocks
DJ
05:27aSunak to make announcement on jobs support next week
RE
05:22aTata Steel promises no forced layoffs at IJmuiden, says FNV union
RE
05:18aCOVID recovery vs COVID reality
RE
05:16aGreece reveals more measures to shield jobs, firms from COVID-19 impact
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Chinese Car Makers Rally After Positive Sales Forecast
2FLATEX AG : FLATEX AG: Free float increases to 70%
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating
4DAIMLER AG : "ELECTRIC FIRST": Mercedes-Benz continues its strategy in the transformation to C02-neutral mobil..
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : GM's China sales drop 5% in second quarter, underperforms industry recovery

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group