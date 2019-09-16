Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil falls more than 1% as market awaits response to Saudi oil attacks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 09:56pm EDT
Pumpjacks are seen during sunset at the Daqing oil field in Heilongjiang

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil fell more than 1% on Tuesday as the market hung on tenterhooks following attacks on Saudi Arabian crude facilities that cut the kingdom's production in half and sent prices soaring by the most in decades.

The attack heightened uncertainty in a market that had become relatively subdued in recent months due to slowing growth as the U.S.-China trade war rages and now faces the loss of crude from Saudi Arabia, usually the supplier of last resort.

A gauge of oil-market volatility on Monday rose to the highest level since December of last year, and trading activity showed investors expect higher prices in coming months.

Brent crude was down 77 cents, or 1.1%, at $68.25 a barrel by 0051, while West Texas Intermediate was down 82 cents, or 1.3%, at $62.08 a barrel.

Crude prices surged by nearly 20% on Monday as they responded to Saturday's attack, the biggest jump in almost 30 years, before closing around 15% higher.

"With the US 'locked and loaded' awaiting signs from Saudi Arabia that Iran was involved, tensions in the Middle East could get worse before they get better. Under these circumstances the price of oil could remain elevated for some time yet," Cityindex analyst Fiona Cincotta said.

"However, let's not also forget that the demand picture isn't great right now which will dampen the oil price quickly. Most recently China's industrial production figures disappointed overnight," Cincotta said.

Saudi Arabia is the world's biggest oil exporter and, with its comparatively large spare capacity, has been the supplier of last resort for decades.

The attack on state-owned producer Saudi Aramco's crude-processing facilities at Abqaiq and Khurais cut output by 5.7 million barrels a day and threw into question its ability to maintain oil exports.

The company has not given a specific timeline for the resumption of full output.

Refiners in Asia, the world's biggest consuming region, were scrambling for alternative supplies, while U.S. crude producers ramped up efforts to export crude and Saudi Arabia tried to secure refined products.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.04% 68.08 Delayed Quote.11.63%
WTI 0.02% 61.91 Delayed Quote.23.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:20pJapan will consider release of oil reserves if necessary - industry minister
RE
10:17pAttacks on Saudi oil facilities - what will it mean for consumers?
RE
10:17pU.S. lawmakers blast Iran, wary of war, after Saudi oil attack
RE
10:13pU.S., CHINESE TRADE DEPUTY TALKS TO START ON THURSDAY : Ustr
RE
10:11pINTERNATIONAL PANEL TO CRITICIZE U.S. FAA'S BOEING 737 MAX APPROVAL PROCESS : Wsj
RE
10:10pInternational panel to criticise U.S. FAA's Boeing 737 MAX approval process - WSJ
RE
09:56pOil falls more than 1% as market awaits response to Saudi oil attacks
RE
09:55pTrump says U.S. reaches trade deals with Japan, no vote needed
RE
09:55pChina vice finance minister to head to U.S. for trade talks on Wednesday
RE
09:44pChina's August home prices rise 0.5% month-on-month, annual growth slowest in nearly a year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
3Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
4Oil jumps nearly 15% in record trading after attack on Saudi facilities
5APPLE : Germany's Osram urges investors to accept $4.8 billion AMS offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group