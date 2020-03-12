Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil falls more than 5% after Trump surprises with travel ban

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 08:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A pump jack operates in front of a drilling rig at sunset in an oil field in Midland

Oil prices fell more than 5% on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump unexpectedly announced restrictions on travel from Europe, in an attempt to halt the spread of coronavirus after the World Health Organization described the outbreak as a pandemic.

The slump in oil is being compounded by the threat of a flood of cheap supply after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates said they would raise output in a standoff with Russia.

Brent crude was down $1.98, or 5.5%, at $33.81 by around 1215 GMT. U.S. crude was down $1.90, or 5.8%, at $30.08.

Global shares also took a hit after President Trump said the United States would suspend all travel from Europe, except Britain and Ireland, as he unveiled measures to contain the coronavirus.

The oil market was taking the decision very negatively due to the impact on jet fuel demand and expectations for business activity and economic growth, said Bjoernar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at energy consultant Rystad.

"It leads to further loss of confidence in governments? handling of the fallout and increases uncertainty about the extent of the virus impact on the overall economy, reflected in sharp falls in risk assets across the board this morning."

The two benchmarks are down about 50% from highs reached in January. They had their biggest one-day declines since the 1991 Gulf War on Monday after Saudi Arabia launched a price war.

The six-month Brent contango spread <LCOc1-LCOc7> from May to November widened to as low as $6.40 a barrel, a level not seen since February 2015.

Contango is where the futures price of a commodity is higher than the spot price, prompting traders to fill tankers with oil to store for later delivery.

The cost to transport oil on supertankers soared as major producers scrambled to secure vessels to ship more crude in a bid to regain market share and buyers took advantage of plunging oil prices.

As many await to see who will break first in the Saudi-Russian price war, Ehsan Khoman, head of MENA research and strategy at MUFG, said: "We believe that both sides have enough financial capacity and sufficiently divergent goals to sustain the oil price war for many quarters, not months."

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) have slashed forecasts for oil demand because of the coronavirus outbreak and now expect demand to contract this quarter.

"If the crisis persists for another two or three months, many companies will go bankrupt, especially those in the U.S. energy sector which also have to deal with an oil price war," said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM.

Weekly data on U.S. inventories showed minimal effects from the coronavirus pandemic so far. Crude stocks increased by 7.7 million barrels, but inventories of gasoline and diesel fell sharply, as refining runs remain at seasonally low levels. [EIA/S]

Graphic on revised demand forecasts: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/GLOBAL-OIL/0H001R8FWC97/index.html

Graphic: Brent crude oil forward curve

Graphic: Brent contango

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:53aU.S. weekly jobless claims unexpectedly fall
RE
08:49aU.S. LAWMAKERS SEEK TO CURB HUAWEI'S ACCESS TO U.S. BANKS : document
RE
08:47aChina to make it easier for firms hit by coronavirus to borrow overseas
RE
08:46aU.S. Producer Prices Fell in February
DJ
08:46aU.S. Jobless Claims Fall for Second Straight Week
DJ
08:45aCorporate credit risk heightens as coronavirus impact spreads
RE
08:42aOil falls more than 5% after Trump surprises with travel ban
RE
08:41aGameStop investors seek board seat
RE
08:40aSouth Africa's manufacturing output down 2% year-on-year in January
RE
08:36aAirline crisis deepens as U.S. puts Europeans in coronavirus quarantine
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FINABLR PLC : FINABLR : Payments group Finablr slides 56% on news of financial investigation
2NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. : NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Lost Money in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Lt..
3ARCELORMITTAL : Europe's proposed carbon border adjustment could hold the key to breakthrough on CO2 emissions..
4THE GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC : GO AHEAD : warns on virus but says impact minimal so far
5LEGAL & GENERAL : Insurers face double whammy from coronavirus crisis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group