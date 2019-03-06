Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil falls on U.S. inventory build, shale oil output forecasts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 03:12am EST
FILE PHOTO: Drilling rigs in the Cromarty Firth near Invergordon, Scotland

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Wednesday as bullish output forecasts by two big U.S. producers and a build in weekly U.S. crude stockpiles outweighed OPEC-led production cuts.

International Brent crude futures were at $65.47 per barrel at 0745 GMT, down 39 cents, or 0.6 percent, from their last settlement. Brent had dropped to as low as $65.22 earlier in the session on Wednesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were down 0.7 percent, or 41 cents, at $56.15 per barrel.

"Crude oil futures continue to demonstrate whippy trades as markets balance between OPEC-led cuts and the effects of rising U.S. production levels," said Benjamin Lu, commodities analyst at Singapore-based brokerage firm Phillip Futures.

Increasingly event-driven trading was adding to market volatility, he said.

Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp released rival Permian Basin projections on Tuesday pointing to increased shale oil production.

If realized, the increases would cement the pair as the dominant players in the West Texas and New Mexico field, with one-third of Permian production potentially under their control within five years.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, also showed larger-than-expected gains in U.S. crude stockpiles.

U.S. crude inventories rose by 7.3 million barrels in the week ending March 1 to 451.5 million, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 1.2 million barrels, API said. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.1 million barrels. [API/S]

"An increase in U.S. crude inventories is weighing on oil prices and in the long term, concerns over rising oil production in the Permian region is keeping a lid on prices," said Kim Kwang-rae, commodity analyst at Samsung Futures in Seoul.

Official data from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration is due later on Wednesday.

The rise in North American production undermines the ongoing supply cut efforts led by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

OPEC and its allies pledged to curb output by 1.2 million barrels per day, and they are likely to push back their decision whether or not to extend the output cut agreement to June from April, according to sources.

Meanwhile, the market is looking for further signs that the United States and China are making progress in talks to resolve their trade conflict.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said President Donald Trump would reject any trade deal that is not perfect, but added the White House would keep working on an agreement.

(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in SINGAPORE, Jane Chung in SEOUL and Colin Packham in SYDNEY; Editing by Richard Pullin and Tom Hogue)

By Koustav Samanta

Stocks treated in this article : NASDAQ Comp., NASDAQ 100, S&P 500
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.05% 25806.63 Delayed Quote.10.63%
NASDAQ 100 0.08% 7156.78508 Delayed Quote.12.97%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.02% 7576.361025 Delayed Quote.14.47%
S&P 500 -0.11% 2789.65 Delayed Quote.11.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:57aChina says customs found 'hazardous pests' in Canadian canola import samples
RE
03:56aGeely chairman says China auto industry faces restructuring in next 3-5 years
RE
03:55aMalaysia sees relief after drought of foreign portfolio flows
RE
03:47aSliding car stocks drag Europe down as investors hit the brakes
RE
03:47aZambia says planning to swap Chinese debt from dollar to yuan
RE
03:41aUNV UNITED NATIONS VOLUNTEERS : Supporting the livelihoods of women in South Sudan with UNDP
PU
03:37aNMMA NATIONAL MARINE MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION : Registration Open - New U.S.A Pavilion at Sydney International Boat Show
PU
03:36aAussie dollar sent tumbling on economic slowdown concerns
RE
03:33aStrike over labour dispute grounds flights at Kenya's main airport
RE
03:32aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF LIT : Lithuania holds political consultations with India
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls on U.S. inventory build, shale oil output forecasts
2SCHAEFFLER : SCHAEFFLER AG: Schaeffler Group meets targets in 2018
3APPLE : APPLE : Dialog Semi expects single-digit revenue hit after Apple deal
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Shares Trade Heavily in After-Hours Session
5DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : withdraws outlook in fourth recent profit warning

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.