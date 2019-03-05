Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil falls on rising U.S. production, stockpile build

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 09:29pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Drilling rigs in the Cromarty Firth near Invergordon, Scotland

SYDNEY/SEOUL (Reuters) - Oil prices fell nearly 1 percent on Wednesday as bullish output forecasts by two big U.S. producers and a build in U.S. crude stockpiles outweighed ongoing OPEC-led efforts to rein in crude production.

International Brent futures <LCOc1 were down 55 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $65.31 a barrel at 0209 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $56.05 per barrel, down 51 cents, or 0.9 percent.

"Oil is likely to play 'tug of war' here, with production cut promises to be countered with rising output from the U.S.," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst, OANDA. 

Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp released dueling Permian Basin projections on Tuesday pointing to big increases in shale oil production.

If realized, the increases would cement the rivals as the dominant players in the West Texas and New Mexico field, with one-third of Permian production potentially under their control within five years.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, also showed larger-than-expected U.S. crude stockpiles.

U.S. crude inventories rose by 7.3 million barrels in the week ending March 1 to 451.5 million, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 1.2 million barrels, API said. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.1 million barrels.

"An increase in U.S. crude inventories is weighing on oil prices and in the long term, concerns over rising oil production in the Permian region is keeping a lid on prices," said Kim Kwang-rae, commodity analyst at Samsung Futures in Seoul.

Official data from the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration is due later on Wednesday.

The rise in North American production undermines supply cut efforts led by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

OPEC and its allies pledged to curb output by 1.2 million barrels per day, and they are likely to push back their decision whether or not to extend the output cut agreement to June from April, according to sources.

Meanwhile, the market is looking for further signs that the United States and China are making progress in talks to resolve their trade conflict.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said President Donald Trump would reject any trade deal that is not perfect, but added the White House would keep working on an agreement.

(Reporting by Colin Packham in SYDNEY and Jane Chung in SEOUL; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Colin Packham and Jane Chung

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:46pBOJ's Harada says ready to ease if risks threaten price goal
RE
09:42pExclusive - Grab considers raising more funds after $4.5 billion financing round
RE
09:39pUBER NOT CRIMINALLY LIABLE IN FATAL 2018 ARIZONA SELF-DRIVING CRASH : prosecutors
RE
09:29pOil falls on rising U.S. production, stockpile build
RE
09:23pYuan's outlook buoyed by growing hopes for trade deal
RE
09:20pCITY OF OLYMPIA WA : Saturday Drop Off Site Open for the Season
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:05pCHRIS STEWART : House Passes Bill Honoring Major Brent Taylor
PU
09:03pIncoming Philippine central bank governor says inflation to hit 2 percent in second half
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP : FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP : F&M Bank Opens New Branch Office in Lockeford
2DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP : DEXUS PROPERTY : New Tiffany & Co. Sydney flagship opens its doors
3SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC : SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS : Announces Pricing of $375.0 Million Public Offering of Commo..
4Oil falls on rising U.S. production, stockpile build
5Carlos Ghosn, jailed for more than 100 days, set to be released on bail

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.