Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil falls on weak demand growth outlook; OPEC-led cuts support

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 09:35pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A seagull flies in front of an oil platform in the Bouri Oilfield some 70 nautical miles north of the coast of Libya

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday as markets eyed only modest prospects for growth in fuel demand, although OPEC-led efforts to cut output still offered some support.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $56.30 per barrel at 0210 GMT, down 29 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their last settlement.

Brent crude futures were at $65.36 per barrel, down 31 cents, or 0.5 percent.

"Near term ... it is hard to get very bullish on oil prices. The market is still working off the surpluses built in H2 2018, keeping OECD commercial inventories stuck above the five-year average," said energy analysts at economic research firm TS Lombard.

And despite optimism that the United States and China will soon end their bitter trade disputes, oil demand growth has been slowing along with an economic slowdown especially in Europe and Asia.

Meanwhile, fuel efficiency is improving, denting demand growth.

"2018 was the weakest (refined product) demand growth year since 2011," Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note.

To prop up the market, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has led efforts since the start of the year to withhold around 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of supply.

The group was due to decide in April whether to continue withholding supply, but OPEC sources said this week a decision would likely be delayed until June, meaning cuts will continue at least until then.

The OPEC-led supply cuts, as well as U.S. sanctions against its members Iran and Venezuela, come at the same time as U.S. crude output chases ever new records, rising by more than 2 million barrels per day (bpd) since early 2018 and above 12 million bpd for the first time in February.

The cuts to OPEC supply have pushed up the Brent international crude price benchmark due to a shortage of the heavy crudes that OPEC mostly produces. At the same time, the surge in U.S. output is weighing down U.S. WTI prices as there is ample supply of America's mainly light crudes.

Because of this, energy researchers at TS Lombard said "the Brent-WTI spread can be expected to stay wide."

WTI's front-month price spread to Brent has declined from near parity in 2016 to an average discount of $8.50 per barrel since the start of 2019.

During the same time, U.S. crude output has risen by almost 3 million bpd.

(For a graphic on 'U.S. crude oil pr
oduction vs. WTI/Brent crude price spread' click

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford and Richard Pullin)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:34pChina's defence budget rise to outpace economic growth target
RE
10:31pAsian shares retreat as China targets slower growth
RE
10:30pKANSAS CORN COMMISSION : Receives National Award for STEM Education Program
PU
10:26pChina can 'absolutely' reach agreement with U.S. on financial opening, banking regulatory chief says
RE
10:15pPhilippines' central bank says too early to talk about easing after February CPI
RE
10:15pAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : The Digital Economy Can Deliver Massive Gains – If We Get Policies Right
PU
10:14pGOOGLE PLANS TO BAN POLITICAL ADS BEFORE CANADA ELECTION : The Globe and Mail
RE
09:39pVolkswagen signs e-vehicle startup as first partner for production platform
RE
09:36pChina to slash taxes, boost lending to shore up slowing economy
RE
09:36pChina to slash taxes, boost lending to shore up slowing economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : says open to Nevada joint venture talks with Newmont
2AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV : S&P downgrades debt-laden Mexican state oil firm Pemex
3LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : gets $1 billion down payment for Saudi THAAD missile system
4China to form national oil and gas pipeline company-state planner
5SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC : SNC LAVALIN : Canadian Treasury Board president resigns over SNC-Lavalin scandal

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.