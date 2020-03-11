Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil falls sharply as U.S. bans travel from Europe over pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 09:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Oil field workers prepare a swabbing rig in a cotton field in Seminole

Oil prices fell again on Thursday, adding to steep losses in the previous session after the U.S. banned travel from Europe following a declaration that the coronavirus outbreak is now a pandemic.

The threat of a flood of cheap supply compounded market concerns as Saudi Arabia promised to raise oil output to a record high in a standoff with Russia.

Brent crude was trading down $1.03, or 2.9%, at $$34.76 by around 0130 GMT having switched in and out of positive territory before the U.S. announcement. The contract fell nearly 4% on Thursday.

U.S. crude was down $1.13, or 3.4%, at $31.85 after dropping 4% in the previous session.

The United Arab Emirates followed Saudi Arabia in announcing plans to boost oil output after the collapse last week of an agreement between OPEC, Russia and other producers, a grouping known as OPEC+, to withhold supply and buttress prices.

UAE's national oil company, ADNOC, said it plans to raise crude sales to more than 4 million barrels per day (bpd) and accelerate a push to boost capacity by a quarter to 5 million bpd.

The push comes as the coronavirus outbreak spreads around the world at a rapid rate, prompting countries from Italy to Iran to take ever more drastic measures like lockdowns to control the spread. U.S. President Donald Trump late on Wednesday U.S. time announced a ban travelers from Europe.

"Without OPEC+, the global oil market has lost its regulator and now only market mechanisms can dictate the balance between supply and demand," said Espen Erlingsen, head of upstream research at Rystad Energy, which estimates that oil will need to fall to the low $20s to achieve equilibrium.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) have slashed forecasts for oil demand because of the coronavirus outbreak and now expect demand to contract this quarter.

Weekly data on U.S. inventories showed minimal effects from the coronavirus pandemic. Crude stocks increased by 7.7 million barrels, but inventories of gasoline and diesel fell sharply, as refining runs remain at seasonally low levels.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:14pHubei, China's coronavirus epicentre, sees single-digit cases for first time
RE
10:09pStocks tumble after Trump bans travel from Europe to contain virus blow
RE
10:08pJapan's Sharp files patent infringement lawsuit against U.S. TV brand Vizio
RE
10:03pStocks tumble after Trump bans travel from Europe to contain virus blow
RE
09:57pCARL ICAHN LIFTS STAKE IN OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM TO NEARLY 10% : Wsj
RE
09:52pOil falls sharply as U.S. bans travel from Europe over pandemic
RE
09:46pHubei, China's coronavirus epicentre, sees single-digit cases for first time
RE
09:42pTaiwan central bank sees virus impact on economy in H1
RE
09:26pSouth Korea reports 114 new cases of coronavirus, brings total to 7,869
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group