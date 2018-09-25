Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil firm as Iran sanctions loom; OPEC, Russia resist calls to raise output

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 04:29am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A worker walks at the Zubair oilfield in Basra

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil markets remained strong on Tuesday, with Brent crude near a four-year high reached the previous session.

Oil markets have been driven up by looming U.S. sanctions against Iran and an unwillingness or inability by Middle East dominated producer cartel OPEC and Russia to raise output.

Brent crude futures were at $81.32 per barrel at 0209 GMT, up 12 cents, or 0.2 percent, and not far off the $81.48 a barrel peak reached the previous day, the highest since November 2014.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $72.10 a barrel, up 2 cents from their last settlement.

The United States from November will target Iran's oil exports with sanctions, and Washington is putting pressure on governments and companies around the world to fall in line and cut purchases from Tehran.

"Iran will loose sizeable export volumes, and given OPEC+ reluctance raise output, the market is ill-equipped to fill the supply gap," Harry Tchilinguirian, Global Head of Commodity Markets Strategy at French bank BNP Paribas, told the Reuters Global Oil Forum on Tuesday. OPEC+ includes Russia.

(F
or a graphic on 'Brent crude price history' click https://tmsnrt.rs/2xATyY1

U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), of which Iran is a member, and Russia increase their supplies to make up for the expected fall in Iranian exports.

OPEC and Russia, however, have so far rebuffed such calls.

"The oil market is, in my view, likely to hold on to these price gains... Any formal decision on oil output by the producer group, barring an extraordinary meeting, will only take place at the December meeting. Thus the window period for oil prices to potentially extend gains is quite wide as Iran looses exports and OPEC+ remains on standby," Tchilinguirian said.

Ashley Kelty, oil and gas research analyst at financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald said oil prices could soon hit $90 per barrel.

"We don't believe OPEC can actually raise output significantly in the near term, as the physical spare capacity in the system is not that high." Kelty said.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch said it has lifted its average Brent crude oil price forecast for 2019 from $75 per barrel to $80 per barrel, while it increased its WTI crude oil forecast by $2 to $71 per barrel in 2019.

The U.S. bank said "the Iran factor may dominate the market near-term and cause a (crude price) spike," although it added that emerging market "demand concerns could reappear thereafter."

Indian refiners - struggling from high crude feedstock prices and a sliding rupee - are planning to reduce oil imports in what could be a first sign that high prices are starting to hurt demand.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:39aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Document lays out China’s trade stance
PU
04:37aSome BOJ policymakers urged greater focus on dangers of prolonged easing - July minutes
RE
04:29aOil firm as Iran sanctions loom; OPEC, Russia resist calls to raise output
RE
04:28aInstagram co-founders step down from company - NYT
RE
04:24aU.S., Japan push back trade talks to Tuesday
RE
03:36aFacebook not protecting content moderators from mental trauma - lawsuit
RE
03:34aABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Slow growth at the top, but equality challenges remain (Media Release)
PU
03:29aAmazon made two moves for Deliveroo, one nine months ago - Telegraph
RE
03:28aUK to take over Liverpool hospital build after Carillion collapse - Sky News
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : plans changes to company structure, layoffs
2AVANGRID INC : Iberdrola plans to boost U.S. renewable power by about 50 percent - CEO
3AURORA CANNABIS INC : AURORA CANNABIS : revenues more than triples to $19.1 million in fourth quarter
4TESLA : TESLA : is making its own car carriers
5Canada heavy crude discount hits widest level on record

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.