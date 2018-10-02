Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oil firm near four-year high as Washington's Iran sanctions loom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 05:16am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Pumpjack is seen at the Sinopec-operated Shengli oil field in Dongying, Shandong

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil markets were firm on Tuesday, with Brent crude prices holding near four-year highs reached the previous day as markets adjust to the prospect of tighter supply once the U.S. sanctions against Iran kick in next month.

International benchmark Brent crude oil futures were at $85.02 per barrel at 0255 GMT, up 4 cents from their last close, and not far off the $85.45 peak reached in the previous session, the highest since November 2014.

Brent has risen by around 20 percent from the most recent lows in August.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 24 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $75.54 a barrel.

WTI is up by about 17 percent since mid-August.

Sentiment was lifted by a last-gasp deal to salvage NAFTA as a trilateral pact between the United States, Mexico and Canada, rescuing a $1.2 trillion a year open-trade zone that had been about to collapse.

More fundamentally, oil markets have been pushed up by looming U.S. sanctions against Iran's oil industry, which at its most recent peak this year supplied almost 3 percent of the world's almost 100 million barrels of daily consumption.

Trade data in Refinitiv Eikon showed Iran's seaborne exports in September were just 1.9 million barrels per day, the lowest level since mid-2016.

"Oil prices continue to climb, supported by the nearing Iran embargo and related supply concerns," said Norbert Ruecker, head of commodity research at Swiss bank Julius Baer.

"The supply situation looks fragile indeed, as any additional shortfall such as a deterioration of the situation in Venezuela would tighten oil supplies."

HSBC said in its fourth quarter Global Economics outlook that "our oil analysts believe there is now a growing risk it (crude) could touch $100 per barrel."


Graphic: Iran seaborne crude oil exports (

Washington's sanctions are set to start on Nov. 4, and analysts say there may not be enough spare production capacity in the short-term to meet demand, potentially requiring large storage drawdowns.

"The camp of believers that $100 oil could be reached continues to expand, with spare capacity concerns continuing to grow," said Brian Kessens, managing director at investment services firm Tortoise.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), of which Iran is a member, has struggled to replace export falls from Iran, according to a Reuters survey published on Monday.

With crude prices soaring and many currencies in emerging markets, including India's rupee and Indonesia's rupiah declining, analysts warn that economic growth may be eroded.

"U.S. (fiscal) tightening, higher oil prices and ongoing trade frictions are all taking their taking their toll on the growth outlook," HSBC said.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Henning Gloystein
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP 1.14% 7.12 End-of-day quote.16.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:50aKaabi discusses energy cooperation with S Korea minister, senior execs
AQ
05:50aQNB : Sidra Medicine concludes CUDOS 2018 with recognition of young researchers
AQ
05:50aROCKWELL COLLINS : Feds Approve UTC's $30 Billion Acquisition of Rockwell Collins
AQ
05:49aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson, Qualcomm complete 28-GHz 5G test
AQ
05:31aPROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC. : ® Invites You To Join Its Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call On The Web
PR
05:30aBlackham Resources Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders
AW
05:16aOil firm near four-year high as Washington's Iran sanctions loom
RE
05:10aCardinal Resources Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders
AW
05:08aOil firm near four-year high as Washington's Iran sanctions loom
RE
05:08aCARDINAL RESOURCES LTD (ASX : CDV) (TOR:CDV) Annual Report to Shareholders
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Trump hails Canada, Mexico trade pact as win for U.S. workers
3General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German parties agree diesel costs deal - but keep it secret
5Stocks, Canadian dollar up on NAFTA deal, safe-haven assets hit

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.