Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oil firm on Iran sanctions, but rising U.S. supply and strong dollar drag

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 04:32am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Drilling rigs are parked up in the Cromarty Firth near Invergordon, Scotland

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices were firm on Wednesday on expectations of a tighter market once U.S. sanctions start targeting Iran's petroleum industry from next month, although a strong dollar and rising U.S. crude supply curbed gains.

Brent crude oil futures were trading at $84.89 per barrel at 0222 GMT, up 9 cents from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 5 cents at $75.28 a barrel.

Traders said global oil markets remained tense because of the looming U.S. sanctions against Iran's oil exports, which kick in from Nov. 4.

Brent and WTI earlier this week both reached levels last seen in November 2014, and the two contracts have risen by around 20 and 17 percent respectively since mid-August.

Despite this, traders said prices were held back by a strong dollar <.DXY> which makes oil imports more expensive for countries using other currencies domestically, as well as by climbing supply in the United States.

U.S. commercial crude inventories rose by 907,000 barrels in the week to Sept. 28 to 400.9 million, the private American Petroleum Institute (API) said on Tuesday. Refinery crude runs fell by 158,000 barrels per day (bpd), API data showed.

Official weekly government data is due from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday.

Traders said the rising stocks were partly due to a relentless increase in U.S. crude oil production, which has jumped by a third since mid-2016 to a record 11.1 million bpd <C-OUT-T-EIA>.

"We expect U.S. crude production to exit the year at 11.3 million bpd," Barclays bank said in a note on Tuesday.

That would mean the United States challenges Russia as the world's biggest crude oil producer.


Graphic: Top 3 oil producers (https://tmsnrt.rs/2QsiPuy

Graphic: Strong dollar weighs on oil (http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh)

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)

By Henning Gloystein
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP 1.14% 7.12 End-of-day quote.16.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:23aVARD : Dealings Disclosure Announcement
PU
05:23aINDIAN BANK : Rithick scalps seven as Districts II post win
AQ
05:21aUEM SUNRISE BHD : Grab & UEM Sunrise To Bring The Best Grab Experience To Publika & Iskandar Puteri
AQ
05:19aBHP BILLITON : Vale, BHP reach final deal with prosecutors over Brazil disaster
RE
05:18aBASF : sees potential for local growth
AQ
05:16aEMAAR PROPERTIES : Special Mahatma Gandhi screening on Burj Khalifa
AQ
05:15aSharp makes long-awaited OLED foray, wary of big spending
RE
05:08aMEET SUNPOWER&RSQUO;S NEWEST MASTER DEALER : Earthlight Technologies
PU
05:01aREAD NOW : Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating The Acquisition Of WSI Industries, Inc. Scheduled For A Shareholder Vote On November 7, 2018 - WSCI
PR
04:53aMINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Mint received approval from cnmv to proceed with the tender offer of nh hotel group
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL, INC. : INDIA GLOBALIZATION CAPITAL : IGC Completes At-The-Market Offerings
2Tesla must defend lawsuit alleging abuse of foreign workers
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : says hackers did not use stolen logins on third-party sites
4FINDERS RESOURCES LIMITED : FINDERS RESOURCES : Confirmation of Release - Kali Kuning Pit Wall Failure
5APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL EST. FINANCE : APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE, INC. : Announces Pricing of Publ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.