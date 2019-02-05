Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil firms after two days of losses; eyes on Trump address

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 07:22pm EST
A pumpjack is seen in Lagunillas

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday, although concerns over the outlook for the global economy capped gains.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53.76 per barrel at 2338 GMT, up 10 cents, or 0.2 percent, from their last settlement. They closed down 1.7 percent on Tuesday.

International Brent crude oil futures had yet to trade, after closing down 0.8 percent in the previous session.

Global economic worries have weighed on market sentiment in recent days, offsetting support from signs that global supplies are tightening.

With a nervous market, traders are focused on the U.S. State of the Union address by President Donald Trump at 0200 GMT.

"Anything out of the State of the Union that hints at the U.S.-China deal not working out, or more anti-trade rhetoric would be a negative for energy prices as demand would be lower if global growth keeps being downgraded," said Alfonso Esparza senior market analyst, OANDA.

U.S. sanctions on Venezuela have been viewed as supportive for prices by helping tighten global supplies. A flotilla loaded with Venezuelan oil has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, some holding cargoes bought ahead of the latest U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and others whose buyers are weighing who to pay.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, agreed to production cuts effective from last month to beat back supply growth.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:45pPETER NICHOLAS : Trump Seeks to Reset Debate Over Border Wall in State of the Union -- Update
DJ
07:43pDollar steady ahead of Trump's State of the Union address, euro sags
RE
07:41pAsian shares mark time before Trump speech
RE
07:40pShares hit two-month high, dollar firms as Trump speech nears
RE
07:26pHammond set to miss key budget target - NIESR
RE
07:22pOil firms after two days of losses; eyes on Trump address
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:02pSnap user number beats Wall Street estimate, shares soar
RE
06:38pU.S. Trade Negotiators Heading to Beijing Next Week
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. warns European allies not to use Chinese gear for 5G networks
2ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : EA cuts revenue outlook after 'Battlefield' disappoints, shares dive
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : ABC and parks boost Disney profit above forecasts
4ALKERMES PLC : LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of..
5AXIOM MINING : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.