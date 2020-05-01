Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil firms as OPEC+ begins record cuts; set for weekly rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 01:49pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

By Devika Krishna Kumar

U.S. oil prices were 4% higher while the front month Brent crude futures rose above $26 per barrel on Friday, with both benchmarks on track for their first weekly gain in four weeks as OPEC and its allies embark on record output cuts to tackle a supply glut due to the coronavirus crisis.

The global oil benchmark Brent has fallen about 60% in 2020 and hit a near-21-year low last month as the pandemic squeezed demand and OPEC and other producers pumped at will before reaching the new supply deal that kicked in on Friday.

Brent futures for July eased 17 cents, or 0.6%, to $26.31 by 1:42 p.m. ET (1742 GMT). The June contract expired on Thursday at $25.27.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) was 82 cents, or 4.4% higher, at $19.66 after climbing above $20 earlier in the session.

After three consecutive weeks of losses, Brent was on track for a gain of more than 20% while WTI headed for an increase of about 16%.

WTI also found support after U.S. energy firms cut oil rigs for a seventh week in a row, bringing the total count down to 325, the lowest since June 2016, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said. [RIG/U]

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers, known as OPEC+, have agreed to cut output by 9.7 million barrels per day from May 1.

Several countries and regions, including China's central province of Hubei, where the novel coronavirus behind the pandemic was first detected, are relaxing lockdowns put in place to contain the virus.

"Global petroleum stock builds likely peaked in April as oil demand contracted by nearly 25 million bpd year-over-year," according to a BofA Global Research report.

"Now, countries are emerging from lockdown, boosting demand just when OPEC+ cuts are kicking in and producers elsewhere are cutting output."

Even so, there are doubts the production reduction, the largest ever agreed, will be enough as demand is unlikely to recover rapidly.

"The production cuts are finally kicking in," said Craig Erlam, analyst at brokerage OANDA. "Prices are still extremely low though and the next two weeks will likely see extreme volatility return."

A Reuters survey on Thursday showed that in advance of the new output cut, OPEC sharply raised production to the highest since March 2019, adding to the excess supply already in the market. [OPEC/O]

"The demand recovery will be a muted affair," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. "What's more, OPEC+ curbs which take effect today will be no panacea for the hefty supply imbalance."

Underlining the difficulties some producers will face in meeting their commitments, industry sources said Iraq would struggle to meet its quota of cutting output by nearly a quarter. Iraq is OPEC's second-largest producer.

Also supporting oil prices, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday crude inventories rose by 9 million barrels last week, less than the 10.6 million-barrel rise analysts had forecast. [EIA/S]

"This is a second straight week of inventory and product demand figures suggesting a bottoming of the U.S. market," said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp.

(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler, Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Clarke)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:54pKEY COOPERATIVE : Iowans Can Remain Confident in Beef as State Recognizes May Beef Month, Even as Society Faces Uncertain Times
PU
02:54pReserve Cotton Face Masks, Plastic Shields Through OMA
PU
02:44pJON TESTER : Provide Meat Processing Capacity to Montana Food Banks, Tester Demands as Pandemic Impacts Food Supply
PU
02:39pSTATEMENT : Central Bank Notes Lenders' Plans to Extend Availability of COVID-19 Payment Breaks
PU
02:39pMinister Thoko Didiza on 2020 grain harvest
PU
02:35pStocks fall as Trump's China tariff threat dampens risk appetite
RE
02:34pKEY COOPERATIVE : More Bushels, Less Nitrogen
PU
02:33pThe Fed Can't Do It All, Says Alan Blinder -- Journal Report
DJ
02:29pAGRICULTURAL MARKETING SERVICE : USDA Files Action Against Jones Potato Chip Co. in Ohio for Alleged PACA Violations
PU
02:29pWorld stocks fall as Trump's China tariff threat dampens risk appetite
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-relat..
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : SHELL B : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
3APPLE INC. : APPLE INC : Buy rating from JP Morgan
4INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Launches $25 Billion Bond Deal -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group