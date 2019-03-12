Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil firms as Saudis trim exports, U.S. output forecast reduced

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 09:14pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An oil tanker is being loaded at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, supported by planned cuts to Saudi exports and a reduced forecast for U.S crude output.

International Brent crude oil futures were at $66.93 a barrel at 0039 GMT, up 26 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last close. Brent touched $67.39 a barrel on Monday, its highest since Feb. 25.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $57.17 per barrel, up 30 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their last settlement.

U.S. crude oil production is expected to grow slower than previously expected in 2019 and average about 12.30 million barrels per day (bpd) the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia plans to cut its crude oil exports in April to below 7 million barrels per day (bpd), while keeping its output well below 10 million bpd, a Saudi official said on Monday, as the kingdom seeks to drain a supply glut and support oil prices.

On Sunday, Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih said it would be too early to change OPEC+ output policy at the group's meeting in April.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:23pHMT UK HER MAJESTY TREASURY : Tech giants do not face enough competition – reducing consumer choice and innovation
PU
09:18pTIME TO WAKE UP : The Party With No Plan
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:14pOil firms as Saudis trim exports, U.S. output forecast reduced
RE
09:08pFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : North Country Smokehouse Recalls Pork Sausage Products Due to Misbranding
PU
08:53pPound fragile after May's Brexit defeat, more gyrations expected
RE
08:36pJapan's core machinery orders point to more investment weakness
RE
08:26pAsian shares subdued, sterling awaits its fate
RE
08:23pOEC OREGON ENVIRONMENTAL COUNCIL : welcomes Interim Executive Director, Development Director
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes after Ethiopia crash
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : U.S. Senate to hold crash hearing as lawmakers urge grounding Boeing 737 MAX 8
3AIR CANADA : Canada sees no reason to ground Boeing 737 MAX 8, ready to act if need be
4CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY : Airlines turn to other jets to weather Boeing 737 MAX storm
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Mexico backs Disney-Fox deal, orders sale of Fox Sports channels

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.