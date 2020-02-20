Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil firms on supply threats and easing demand woes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 09:53am EST
FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in Midland

Oil prices rose on Thursday supported by China's efforts to boost its economy, a drop in new coronavirus cases at the epicentre of the outbreak and supply concerns in Venezuela and Libya.

Brent crude futures were up 27 cents at $59.39 a barrel by 1443 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 59 cents to $53.88.

China's move to cut its benchmark lending rate on Thursday also helped to ease worries about slowing demand in the world's second-biggest oil consumer and largest crude oil importer.

China reported 349 new confirmed coronavirus cases in Hubei province on Wednesday, the lowest in more than three weeks, while the death toll rose by 108, down from an increase of 132 the previous day.

"The market found support in still growing optimism over a soon-to-be-felt increase in Chinese economic activity and the prospect of Venezuelan export constraints," JBC Energy said.

The United States imposed sanctions this week on a trading unit of Russian oil giant Rosneft for its ties with Venezuela's state-run PDVSA in a move that could choke the OPEC member's crude exports even further.

At the same time, the conflict in Libya that has led to a blockade of its ports and oilfields shows no signs of resolution.

The head of Libya's internationally recognised government, Fayez al-Serraj, dashed hopes of reviving peace talks on Wednesday after the Libyan National Army of Khalifa Haftar shelled the port in the capital Tripoli, held by al-Serraj's government.

The more than month-long shutdowns in Libya have reduced the OPEC member's crude production by more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd).

Brent crude could extend gains to $60.22 a barrel, as suggested by its wave pattern and a projection analysis, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

American Petroleum Institute data on Wednesday showed a bigger than expected build in crude oil inventories, which helped to cap price gains.

U.S. crude stocks rose by 4.16 million barrels in the week to Feb. 14, compared with analyst expectations for a build of 2.5 million barrels, the industry group's data showed.

"Although crude oil inventories rose by more than expected, the draws of 2.7 million bbls in gasoline stocks and 2.6 million bbls in distillate inventories keep the futures markets steady this morning," brokerage PVM said.

Official Energy Information Administration stock data is expected later on Thursday.

By Ahmad Ghaddar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.20% 59.44 Delayed Quote.-12.65%
WTI 0.73% 54.14 Delayed Quote.-15.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
10:09aBroadly strong dollar grinds yen to 10-month low
RE
10:08aBroadly strong dollar grinds yen to 10-month low
RE
09:55aUK watchdog to scrutinise how companies, auditors calculate climate risk
RE
09:53aOil firms on supply threats and easing demand woes
RE
09:52aOil firms on supply threats and easing demand woes
RE
09:46aLebanon's Aoun vows accountability over financial crisis-Twitter
RE
09:46aIMF begins visit as Lebanon grapples with financial crisis
RE
09:38aTSX opens lower as coronavirus fears grow
RE
09:38aWall Street eases at open as virus fears build
RE
09:31aDC Blockchain Summit 2020 Celebrates Five Years of Blockchain Advocacy
GL
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AXA shares fall after it lowers 2020 earnings guidance for XL unit
2Oil firms on supply threats and easing demand woes
3FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Fresenius forecasts 2020 profit growth driven by drug, dialysis units
4SWISS RE : SWISS RE : 2019 Net Profit Rose, Raises Dividend
5Warren Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Giant Stake in Apple

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group