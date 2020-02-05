Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil gains a second day as coronavirus optimism may mean demand rebound

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/05/2020 | 09:10pm EST
An oil tanker sits anchored off the Fos-Lavera oil hub near Marseille

Oil futures rose for a second day on Thursday as investors took optimism around unconfirmed reports of possible medical advances to combat the coronavirus outbreak in China as a sign fuel demand could rebound in the world's biggest oil importer.

Prices also gained after a government report on Wednesday showed U.S. gasoline and diesel inventories fell.

Brent futures rose by 62 cents, or 1.1%, to $55.90 a barrel by 0142 GMT, having risen 2.4% in the last session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures gained 73 cents, or 1.4%, to $51.48 a barrel after rising 2.3% on Wednesday.

Commodities, equities and other markets have been buoyed by unconfirmed reports of a possible advance in producing treatment drugs for the coronavirus that has shut down transport and limited industrial activity in China. However, the World Health Organization has played down the reports of "breakthrough" drugs being discovered.

Furthermore, an additional 73 people on the Chinese mainland died on Wednesday from the virus, the highest daily increase since the outbreak started, and another 3,694 new cases were reported, raising the total to 28,018.

In the U.S., gasoline stockpiles dropped last week, counter to analysts' expectations for a gain, and diesel inventories fell more than expected, the Energy Information Administration reported. However, crude stockpiles rose <USOILC=ECI> rose by a more-than-expected 3.4 million barrels last week to 435 million barrels.

"While small falls in U.S. product stocks suggest demand is holding up, it would take a surge in U.S. consumption to even go some of the way to offset the slump in China's consumption owing to the outbreak of coronavirus," Capital Economics said.

Commodity supply chains in China have been disrupted to the extent that short-term sales of crude oil, along with liquefied natural gas, fell to nearly zero this week.

Buyers in China, the world's biggest importer of most commodities, are considering taking legal action to avoid honouring purchase agreements.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, CRB Commodity Index, WTI
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.58% 55.88 Delayed Quote.-15.35%
WTI 0.64% 51.49 Delayed Quote.-16.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:26pU.S. must be 'understanding' if China virus impacts trade pledges - agriculture secretary
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:15pSuncor Energy's quarterly loss widens on impairment charge
RE
09:14pBOJ's Masai says central bank will devise steps as needed to end deflation
RE
09:14pUber wins appeal in Brazil, court says drivers are not employees
RE
09:10pOil gains a second day as coronavirus optimism may mean demand rebound
RE
08:37pSolid U.S. data and virus optimism supports dollar
RE
08:16pAustralian December Retail Sales Slump Due to Wildfires
DJ
08:13pAsian shares gain after solid U.S. data, focus on virus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn sees full China production resuming late-February - source
2COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS : COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY : Leaner workforce cuts costs for Cognizant, powers quar..
3GILEAD SCIENCES : Drugmakers see long road ahead in coronavirus vaccine race
4INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Qualcomm says China virus threatens phone industry disruption
5CME GROUP INC. : CME GROUP : Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend by 13 Percent

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group