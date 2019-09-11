Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil gains after sharp draw in U.S. inventories

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 04:44am EDT
Pumpjacks are seen during sunset at the Daqing oil field in Heilongjiang

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday after a reported drop in U.S. crude stocks, reversing the previous session's losses sparked by the departure of U.S. President Donald Trump's hawkish adviser on national security.

Brent crude futures gained 48 cents, or 0.8%, to $62.86 a barrel by 0808 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate futures were up 44 cents, or 0.8%, at $57.84 a barrel.

Oil prices have risen more than 7% this month, supported by declines in global inventories and signs of an easing in trade tensions between the United States and China, the world's two largest economies and energy consumers.

Prices had ended lower on Tuesday on speculation that sanctions-hit Iran could revive its crude exports after Trump adviser John Bolton, an Iran policy hawk, left his post.

But they rebounded after data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) late on Tuesday showed U.S. crude stocks fell last week by 7.2 million barrels, more than twice the amount analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast.

Gasoline stocks also fell sharply, while distillate inventories increased, the API said.

"The API report is quite constructive for the oil market as it points to a tightening domestic oil market in the face of flat production and stronger demand," Dutch bank ING said in a note.

Official inventory numbers will be released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) later on Wednesday.

Prices rose earlier this week after Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's new energy minister, said the kingdom's oil policy would not change and a deal with other producers to cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day would be maintained.

Iran's oil exports were slashed by more than 80% due to re-imposed sanctions by the United States after Trump last year exited a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

(Graphic: U.S. crude inventories link: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/US-OIL-STOCKS/0H001QEL67HJ/eikon.png).

(Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo; Editing by Dale Hudson)

By Ron Bousso

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, WTI
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.29% 63.14 Delayed Quote.13.89%
WTI 0.24% 58.2 Delayed Quote.24.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:08aHong Kong Exchanges proposes $39 billion London Stock Exchange takeover
RE
05:07aMARKETS AND MARKETS : Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market worth $26.0 billion by 2024
PU
04:52aNaspers spin-off Prosus surges 25% on market debut in Amsterdam
RE
04:47aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : The Economic Commission for Africa is helping Africa move to digital censuses
PU
04:44aOil gains after sharp draw in U.S. inventories
RE
04:43aDOWNBEAT : Oil traders dwell on weaker demand growth at industry meets
RE
04:36aFOREIGN EXCHANGE DAILY TRADING VOLUMES RISE 9% TO $1.75 TRILLION IN AUGUST : Cls
RE
04:23aOPEC+ may discuss deeper oil cuts on Thursday - Iraq oil minister
RE
04:22aINDONESIA : Access to High-Quality Early Childhood Education Crucial for Continued Progress on Human Capital Development
PU
04:17aGerman IfW institute expects recession, cuts growth forecasts for 2019, 2020
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner
2Most gain as hopes of trade deal, stimulus lift risk-on mode
3Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
4Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
5Henlius Biotech launches $477 million HK IPO, testing market amid protests

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group