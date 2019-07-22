Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil gains as Middle East Gulf tensions flare, Libya field shut

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 12:09am EDT
Pumpjack is seen at the Sinopec-operated Shengli oil field in Dongying, Shandong

SINGAPORE/TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday on concerns that Iran's seizure of a British tanker last week may lead to supply disruptions in the Middle East and after Libya reported the shut down of its largest oil field.

Brent crude futures climbed 85 cents, or 1.4%, at$63.32 a barrel by 0404 GMT. The international benchmark rose by $1 earlier.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 47 cents, or 0.8%, at $56.10 a barrel.

WTI fell over 7% and Brent fell more than 6% last week.

"Falling global demand and rising U.S. stockpiles have helped turn oil charts very bearish, but that may not last as tensions remain high in the Persian Gulf," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York, said in a note.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Friday they had captured a British-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf in response to Britain's seizure of an Iranian tanker earlier this month.

The move has increased the fear of potential supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz at the mouth of Gulf, through which flows about one-fifth of the world's oil supplies.

Britain was weighing its next moves on Sunday, with few good options apparent as a recording emerged showing that the Iranian military defied a British warship when it boarded and seized the ship.

A senior United States administration official said on Friday the U.S. will destroy any Iranian drones that fly too close to its ships.

A day earlier, the U.S. said one of its navy ships had "destroyed" an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz after the aircraft threatened the vessel, but Iran said it had no information about losing a drone.

Crude oil supply outages and curbs also helped lift prices higher.

"Oil prices got a small boost this morning after Libya's (NOC) declared force majeure on Sharara crude loaded at Zawiya port," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets.

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) declared a force majeure on Saturday at the country's largest oilfield, El Sharara, after it was shut down the previous day causing a production loss of about 290,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Meanwhile, data late last week showed shipments of crude oil from Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, fell to a 1-1/2 year low in May.

U.S. energy firms reduced the number of oil rigs operating for a third week in a row as drillers follow through on plans to cut spending amid a global supply glut. The United States is now the world's largest oil producer.

Speculative money is flowing back into the oil markets in response to the escalating dispute between Iran and the United States and other western nations playing out in the Gulf waters along with the signs of falling supply.

Hedge funds and other money managers raised their combined futures and option's positions on U.S. crude for a second week and increased their positions in Brent crude as well, according to data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Intercontinental Exchange.

(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh and Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Richard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)

By Roslan Khasawneh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:04aOil outlook sours as sanctions, global tensions fail to bring out bulls
RE
01:01aWISeKey, WISeCoin AG and the New Mingwah Blockchain Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd entered into a partnership to enhance the security of their CoinID wallet
GL
12:43aMost Southeast Asian stocks drop on signals of smaller U.S. rate cut
RE
12:19aSHANGHAI COMPOSITE : Circuit breakers trip as China's Nasdaq-style bourse debuts
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:12aOil gains as Middle East Gulf tensions flare, Libya field shut
RE
12:09aOil gains as Middle East Gulf tensions flare, Libya field shut
RE
07/21Cambodia denies deal to allow armed Chinese forces at its naval base
RE
07/21DOLLAR INDEX : drifts higher as Gulf tensions bolster safe-haven bid
RE
07/21Asia stocks fall on likely smaller Fed rate cut, crude climbs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : UK parliamentary committee questions StanChart's remuneration policy
2Asia stocks fall on likely smaller Fed rate cut, crude climbs
3MELBANA ENERGY LTD : MELBANA ENERGY : CEO Departure
4ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips delivers Q2 sales of EUR 4.7 billion, with 6% comparable sales growth and 8% comparabl..
5AFT PHARMACEUTICALS : Pharma Reaches Licensing Agreement for Pascomer® in North America
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group