Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil gains as U.S. inventories grow less than feared while coronavirus slashes demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 09:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Men work for Iraqi Drilling Company at Rumaila oilfield in Basra

Oil prices rose on Thursday after U.S. inventories swelled less than expected, but market watchers predicted further gains could be capped by the ongoing glut in crude supplies as the coronavirus pandemic crushes fuel demand.

Brent crude was up by 12 cents, or 0.4%, to $29.84 a barrel 0044 GMT, after falling earlier in the Asian session and dropping 4% on Wednesday.

U.S. oil gained 19 cents, or 0.8%, to 24.18 a barrel, after declining more than 2% in the previous session.

"The latest report (on U.S. inventories) added to tentative evidence that - after a catastrophic few weeks - the pressure on the U.S. oil market is beginning to lessen," Capital Economics said in a note. "That said, we wouldn't rule out more turbulence in the coming weeks."

While prices have risen sharply since late April as some countries have started easing lockdowns put in place to combat the worst pandemic in a century, oil continues to be pumped into storage, leaving a massive mismatch between demand and supply.

U.S. crude inventories <USOILC=ECI> were up for a 15th straight week last week, rising by 4.6 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. [EIA/S]

That was less than analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll, which suggested a 7.8 million-barrel rise, but the gain highlighted once again how much supply is being stored. Distillate inventories also rose sharply.

Gasoline stocks, however, fell for a second week as some U.S. states eased lockdowns that had sharply hit traffic.

Meanwhile Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer after Saudi Arabia, has not yet informed customers of impending restrictions on its oil exports, suggesting it is struggling to fully comply with a deal between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers like Russia to cut output by a record amount.

OPEC and allied producers - a grouping known as OPEC+ - agreed to cut production from May 1 by around 10 million barrels to stabilise prices amid the plunge in demand in economies ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:02pSmithfield Foods to restart South Dakota pork plant from May 7
RE
10:55pFrontier Airlines rescinds empty middle seat charge after lawmaker pressure
RE
10:47pPhilippines economy shrinks 0.2% in first quarter
RE
10:43pU.S. reaches settlement to recover over $49 million involving Malaysia's 1MDB - DOJ
RE
10:42pChina's services sector contracts for third month as job losses hit record - Caixin PMI
RE
10:41pU.S. REACHES SETTLEMENT TO RECOVER OVER $49 MILLION INVOLVING MALAYSIA'S 1MDB : Doj
RE
10:39pTrump says could say in a week or two whether China adhering to trade deal
RE
10:38pEmerging market FX to struggle against mighty U.S. dollar this year - Reuters poll
RE
10:36pChina Caixin Services PMI Improved Slightly in April
DJ
10:32pTrump says could say in a week or two whether China adhering to trade deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
2PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : sees strong second quarter as online spending surge
3AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD. : AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : Reports Q1 2020 Financial Results
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines plans 1,100 job cuts - APA
5CORN : Nutrien lowers 2020 forecast as corn demand, potash prices hit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group