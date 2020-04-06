Oil gains as hopes rise for production cut amid coronavirus outbreak

Brent crude was up by 73 cents, or 2.2%, at $33.78 a barrel by 0026 GMT after falling more than 3% on Monday. U.S. crude was up by 97 cents, or 3.7%, at $27.05 a barrel, having dropped nearly 8% in the previous session.

The world's main oil producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia are likely to agree to cut output at a meeting on Thursday, although that would also depend on the United States doing its share, sources told Reuters.

But the threat of a major recession hangs over the market due to the halt of much economic activity as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, with half the global population under some form of lockdown or social distancing measures.

"Despite the prospect of a massive Saudi Arabian-led production cut, the price of oil has remained low in recent weeks amid a coronavirus-related collapse in demand," Capital Economics said in a note.

"We expect energy prices to hover around current levels until economic activity recovers," it said.

Oil prices slumped on Monday after Saudi Arabia and Russia delayed a meeting to agree on output cuts till Thursday. Analysts estimate there is a supply overhang that equates to about a quarter of global consumption before the coronavirus outbreak.

A global recession that economists in a Reuters poll say is under way will likely be more serious than expected a few weeks ago due to the viral outbreak, the latest polling showed.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)