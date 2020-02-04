Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil gains more than 1% on hopes for output cuts to counter China virus impact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/04/2020 | 10:54pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland

Oil prices climbed more than 1% on Wednesday, boosted by news that OPEC and its producer allies are weighing further output cuts to counter a potential squeeze on global oil demand resulting from China's fast-spreading coronavirus.

Brent crude oil futures were up 74 cents, or 1.4%, to $54.70 a barrel by 0326 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 61 cents or 1.2% to $50.22 a barrel.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, weighed the impact on global oil demand, and economic growth, of the coronavirus outbreak at a meeting on Tuesday, hearing from China's envoy to the United Nations in Vienna.

Producers are weighing further output cuts and moving a planned policy meeting to February rather than March.

"Oil's sell-off is deep into oversold territory so we should not be surprised ... if we see prices rebound a few dollars," said Edward Moya, an analyst at broker OANDA.

But he warned the impact of production curbs might be cancelled out if problems persist longer-term in China, the world's biggest crude oil importer and the main driver of global energy demand growth in recent years.

"This is a critical time for oil prices and even if we see OPEC+ deliver deeper production cuts, an extended shutdown of China will destroy demand for crude's top importer," Moya said.

Fears of a virus-related slump in global demand have flipped the oil market into contango this week - a structure in which longer-dated oil futures trade at a premium that encourages traders to keep crude in storage for more profitable resale in the future, potentially indicating months of surplus.

"At these prices, commodity producers will soon begin to cut back on production and investment," Moody's Analytics said in a note on Wednesday. "Given the economic damage caused (by the virus) prospects are poor that prices will recover soon."

In other news ConocoPhillips issued a muted annual outlook on Tuesday, expecting oil demand growth to be hit by 100,000-200,000 barrels per day this year due to the outbreak of the virus in China.

The company also said it was tapering down production in Libya and expects no output "fairly soon", following a force majeure between ConocoPhillips and the country's National Oil Corp (NOC).

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil stocks rose by 4.2 million barrels in the week to Jan. 31 to 432.9 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday. That was well above analysts' expectations for a build of 2.8 million barrels.

The weekly report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Energy, is due later on Wednesday.

By Jessica Jaganathan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONOCOPHILLIPS -4.55% 56.49 Delayed Quote.-13.13%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.51% 54.58 Delayed Quote.-15.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:38pU.S. to review new curbs on Huawei, China in Feb meeting - sources
RE
11:34pIndonesia fourth-quarter GDP growth slowest in three years
RE
11:33pGreat American Comeback? Trump's economy has both boom and gloom
RE
11:30pChina coking coal, coke futures rise as supply concerns mount amid virus scare
RE
11:29pIndia guards against virus at car show dominated by Chinese firms
RE
11:20pOil gains more than 1% on hopes for output cuts to counter China virus impact
RE
11:16pSingapore central bank says policy stance appropriate as virus hits economy
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:54pOil gains more than 1% on hopes for output cuts to counter China virus impact
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ford shares dive after carmaker posts fourth-quarter loss, disappointing 2020 outlook
2Musk's Tesla stake worth $30 billion after electrifying stock surge
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney Reports More Than 26 Million Subscribers to New Streaming Ser..
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : rally fuelled by fear of missing out, not short squeeze - investors
5Intercontinental Exchange says it explored deal with eBay

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group