Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil gains on U.S. economic data, Gulf crude tanker dispute

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 03:36pm EDT
Pumpjack is seen at the Sinopec-operated Shengli oil field in Dongying, Shandong

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices inched up on Friday, ending the week higher after stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data brightened the crude demand outlook and concerns over the safety of oil transport around the Strait of Hormuz threatened supply.

Brent crude futures settled at $63.46 a barrel, up 7 cents. They clocked a weekly rise of about 1.7%.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled at $56.20 a barrel, rising 18 cents. It gained about 1.2% on the week.

U.S. economic growth slowed less than expected in the second quarter with a boom in consumer spending, strengthening the outlook for oil consumption.

"The data was net positive," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital Management. "GDP beat expectations... consumer spending was just off the charts, but business spending was nearly as bad as consumer spending was good."

Broader economic slowing, particularly in Asia and Europe, could weaken crude demand outside of the United States and kept prices in check.

"There's a battle in the market right now between those who think we're going to see slowing economic conditions that will hit demand... and others (focused on) what's going on in the Persian Gulf as well as lowered output from the producers," said Gene McGillian, vice president of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

Next week, top U.S. and Chinese negotiators meet for the first time since trade discussions between the world's two largest economies broke down in May after nearing agreement. Any positive outcome from the talks is expected to boost oil prices.

Reuters polls taken July 1-24 showed the growth outlook for nearly 90% of the more than 45 economies surveyed was downgraded or left unchanged. That applied not just to this year but also 2020.


Graphic: Reuters Poll - 2019 economic growth forecast revisions:https://tmsnrt.rs/2y9gT2M

A rally in equities and drop in production from Mexican state oil company Pemex also helped push oil prices up, said Josh Graves, senior commodities strategist at RJO Futures in Chicago.

"Pemex, Mexico's largest oil company, coming out and cutting off some of the supply could have given the market a bit of a jolt here," Graves said.

Energy firms this week also reduced the number of oil rigs operating in the United States, an indication of future supply, for a fourth week in a row, putting the rig count down for an eighth consecutive month, General Electric Co's Baker Hughes energy services firm said in a report.

Tensions remained high around the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important oil passageway in between the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, as Iran refused to release a British-flagged tanker it seized last week but granted India consular access to its 18 Indian crew members.

Denmark welcomed the British government's proposal for a European-led naval mission to ensure safe shipping through the strait.

The United States is separately working on a multinational maritime security initiative in the Gulf.


Graphic: Strait of Hormuz -https://tmsnrt.rs/2NVdJKG

(Additional reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in LONDON, Roslan Khasawneh in SINGAPORE and Aaron Sheldrick in TOKYO; Editing by Dale Hudson, Mark Potter, Raissa Kasolowsky, David Gregorio and Cynthia Osterman)

By Laila Kearney
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 0.77% 10.51 Delayed Quote.41.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:13pS&P, Nasdaq hit closing records with help from Alphabet, Starbucks
RE
04:12pTSX rises 0.26 percent to 16,531.04
RE
04:12pU.S. Government Bonds Fall as Investors Lock In Rate-Cut Bets -- Update
DJ
04:07pTrump says U.S. to hit France with 'substantial' action for digital tax
RE
04:05pOranco, Inc. Announces New Development in Blockchain-Based Liquor Identification and Collection Technology
GL
04:02pELON MUSK : Elon Musk's Boring Co raises about $117 million in latest funding round
RE
04:01pSports Direct regrets House of Fraser buy, could face huge Belgian tax bill
RE
04:00pCORY A BOOKER : Booker, Pressley Reintroduce “Baby Bonds” Legislation to Combat Wealth Inequality
PU
03:51pTrump Presses WTO to Change China's 'Developing Country' Status
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE SPA : Vodafone to set up 18 billion euro European mobile mast company with IP..
2Billionaire Launches First Cannabis-tied Cryptocurrency and Global Hemp Exchange
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Kering shares slump as Gucci shows signs of slowd..
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Starbucks, Mattel, Alphabet, SoftBank
5NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : overhaul speeds up as it posts fastest sales growth in three years

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group