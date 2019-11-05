Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil gains on optimism over U.S.-China trade deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 05:26am EST
An oil pump is seen just after sunset outside Saint-Fiacre

LONDON/TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday on positive economic data and hopes for a Washington-Beijing trade deal that will lead to a de-escalation in tensions between the world's top economies.

Brent crude was up 66 cents, or 1%, at $62.79 a barrel at 1016 GMT.

U.S. crude rose 48 cents, or 0.8%, to $57.02 a barrel.

Oil has been supported by hopes for a trade deal between the United States and China, the two biggest oil consumers, that could boost demand.

China is pushing U.S. President Donald Trump to remove more tariffs imposed in September as part of a "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal.

"If some of the existing tariffs were to be dismantled, that should restore some measure of global demand for oil as economic and trade conditions recover," said Han Tan, market analyst at FXTM.

Investors are also keeping an eye on U.S. inventory data due later.

U.S. crude oil inventories were forecast to have risen last week, while refined products stocks likely declined, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Graphic: U.S. crude inventories - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/US-OIL-STOCKS/0H001PBQX5Y0/eikon.png

The Federal Reserve's interest rate cut last week, recent weakness in the dollar, and improved U.S. jobs growth in October also provided support, analysts said.

"We believe that the strength in oil prices will be short-lived, given the scale of the surplus that is expected over the 1H20," ING analyst Warren Patterson said, referring to the first half of 2020.

"The risk to this view is if OPEC+ surprises the market in December by announcing even deeper than expected cuts for 2020."

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers, a group known as OPEC+, have since January implemented a deal to cut oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day.

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Monday that he expected further production cuts to be agreed at the next meeting of the group in December.

OPEC said it would supply a diminishing amount of oil in the next five years as output of U.S. shale and other rival sources expands.

OPEC's production of crude oil and other liquids is expected to decline to 32.8 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2024, the group said in its 2019 World Oil Outlook.

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday that the oil producer group fully supports the Paris Agreement on climate change, a day after the Trump administration said it had filed paperwork to withdraw the United States from the pact.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London and Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo, editing by Louise Heavens and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Aaron Sheldrick

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:46aSenegal announces launch of oil and gas licensing round
RE
05:45aChina's Housing Market Is Finally Cooling. Some Homeowners Are Furious
DJ
05:40aPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2019/11/05China, Thailand pledge further cooperation in trade, connectivity
PU
05:38aUK accounting watchdog to name and grade poor audits
RE
05:31aOil gains on optimism over U.S.-China trade deal
RE
05:30aCENTRAL BANK OF BAHRAIN : CBB Sukuk Al-Ijara Oversubscribed (November 5th, 2019)
PU
05:29aEXPLAINER : World's biggest trade pact shapes up without India
RE
05:26aOil gains on optimism over U.S.-China trade deal
RE
05:25aARTS COMPETITION : ESCWA and LAU organize a regional youth arts competition for the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence
PU
05:20aChinese yuan surges to three-month high on trade optimism, "tiny" rate cut
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO : Snakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuation..
2LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
3PANDORA AS : PANDORA : LIKE-FOR-LIKE IMPROVEMENT FOLLOWING THE BRAND RELAUNCH AND COST SAVING TARGET RAISED &n..
4TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Telefónica accelerated revenue growth and earned 1,344m in the first nine months of..
5IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : issues cautious 2020 forecast, appoints Esperdy chairman

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group